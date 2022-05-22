Twitter incensed at Toei for Zoro scene in One Piece Episode 1018

A video clip and subsequent images of Rorona Zoro slashing Wano Arc villain Kaidou in Toei's One Piece Episode 1018 have some Twitter fans incensed for various reasons.

⚜Shinigami•Silver⚜ @Nacht_Silver



Ain't this even possible with over 1000 chapters dawg when should one piece end then?



Nah I am grateful that Toei is doing their work since YEARS on a constant note One piece fandom really something else man. Some people are saying One Piece should've went SEASONALAin't this even possible with over 1000 chapters dawgwhen should one piece end then?Nah I am grateful that Toei is doing their work since YEARS on a constant note One piece fandom really something else man. Some people are saying One Piece should've went SEASONAL Ain't this even possible with over 1000 chapters dawg😭 when should one piece end then? Nah I am grateful that Toei is doing their work since YEARS on a constant note https://t.co/BysFBjxupz

With several fans decrying the animation quality and a "Dragon Ball Z" aura matching Kaidou's dragon form as "laziness," there have been several calls for One Piece to go seasonal, among other reactions. The episode in question is 1018, recently released on May 22, 2022.

Likewise, the backlash to the backlash has recently been joined by fans who are upset at angry One Piece fans and what they perceive as too much hatred against Toei to warrant entire screeds on Twitter.

Sarz 🔥 @Sanjistars People always complaining about Toei animation, meanwhile this is my reaction everytime to One Piece eps People always complaining about Toei animation, meanwhile this is my reaction everytime to One Piece eps https://t.co/5DyP3fgcgi

Note: The following article will contain spoilers from the recently released One Piece 1018.

Twitter erupts at Toei for the handling of Zoro in One Piece Episode 1018

The animated scene in question shows Zoro going all out against the villainous Kaidou, who had Luffy in his jaws. Zoro powers up with his Haki manifesting a golden aura, then a purple dragon that grows to Kaidou's height.

As Kaidou became briefly distracted by memories of Kozuki Oden, the daimyo that gave him so much grief years before, Zoro launched into his Black Rope Dragon Twister attack.

The attack caused a massive tornado, leading to a giant gash in Kaidou's scales and skin, to the utter surprise of Big Mom and especially Kaidou himself. It also caused Kaidou to drop Luffy out of his jaw and, therefore, out of danger.

eli @pvpiEli toei really turn one panel into 10 minutes every week like it’s nothing #onepiece1018 toei really turn one panel into 10 minutes every week like it’s nothing #onepiece1018

Juan Perret / J. P. Theory @ElJuanPerret Tbh I also don't envy the toei animators who have to draw what Oda envisions because that shit is hard Tbh I also don't envy the toei animators who have to draw what Oda envisions because that shit is hard

Thanos Stalin @ThanoStalin Yo Toei knows what's up 🤣🤣🤣 maybe I'll start watching these Zoro episodes Yo Toei knows what's up 🤣🤣🤣 maybe I'll start watching these Zoro episodes https://t.co/pCumkudEnG

Some fans expressed extreme pleasure and catharsis as the previously invincible Kaidou finally took damage and permanent damage in One Piece Episode 1018.

Other fans may have liked the buildup, with the golden aura reminding them of Toei's other property, Dragon Ball Z's Super Saiyan state, but faulted Toei for its execution.

Fans were also entirely negative about the length of the attack, the perceived elongated stretch for action that happens in one or two manga panels, the long reaction shots, and other criticisms brought to the table.

Some fans even stated that they wished as of One Piece Episode 1018 that One Piece went seasonal or was given to a different studio altogether.

Baah⁷【 189/210 • 180/180】 @baahsunee 🌺Jami ᵘʷᵘ🌸✨ジャミ @JamiUwUs 1018 really makes me wish One Piece was seasonal. Yes we get those movie tier episodes but followed by episodes like 1018 where moves are dragged out for an awkward length, still frames weird CGI. I’m grateful we get such beautiful episodes but damn 1018 was just not it. 1018 really makes me wish One Piece was seasonal. Yes we get those movie tier episodes but followed by episodes like 1018 where moves are dragged out for an awkward length, still frames weird CGI. I’m grateful we get such beautiful episodes but damn 1018 was just not it. This wouldn't work for a series as long as one piece, the anime should've been made by another studio from the get go. But then again, what other studio would want to make an anime this long... So unfortunately we're stuck with toei's questionable animation 🤡 twitter.com/JamiUwUs/statu… This wouldn't work for a series as long as one piece, the anime should've been made by another studio from the get go. But then again, what other studio would want to make an anime this long... So unfortunately we're stuck with toei's questionable animation 🤡 twitter.com/JamiUwUs/statu…

Reality Forge @UltimateJackFro @SongofSolstices @notreallyhumble @Geo_AW Stop toei dick riding , they would put you in a meat grinder if they thought there was money they could profit. The dbz Aura isn’t good, 3minute stretched out attacks aren’t good, weird claymation kaido isn’t good,2minute clips shows aren’t good. @SongofSolstices @notreallyhumble @Geo_AW Stop toei dick riding , they would put you in a meat grinder if they thought there was money they could profit. The dbz Aura isn’t good, 3minute stretched out attacks aren’t good, weird claymation kaido isn’t good,2minute clips shows aren’t good.

Enma @Enma_dj @OnePieceAnime @ToeiAnimation This ep was shit sorry, I won’t rewatch even if you pay me and stop the 3D please @OnePieceAnime @ToeiAnimation This ep was shit sorry, I won’t rewatch even if you pay me and stop the 3D please

Other fans took issue with fans taking issue with Toei's animation dropping, especially after the prior One Piece episodes like 1015 and others, and the inevitable backlash to the backlash began in earnest.

Many people cited Toei's extreme work culture as causing delays which cause animation problems, giving them the benefit of the doubt and saying waiting a week is nothing in the span of an over 1,000 episode anime.

Likewise, taking issue with perceived temper flareups over the animation quality and the unrealistic expectations of giving One Piece to a completely different studio.

Dbone @yaboidbone @Geo_AW One piece fans when toei animators need to take a break from almost hospitalizing themselves with work @Geo_AW One piece fans when toei animators need to take a break from almost hospitalizing themselves with work https://t.co/isnzeWpHjb

Jahlenci @Zyoika_Zyoika @kaiji91 @JohnnySpittin This is so damn sad that yall expecting greatness over the course of several episodes. It’s Toei, not Mappa or ufotable. They have great animators that get the job done, but for an anime over 1000 episodes they can’t make everything the highest of quality. @kaiji91 @JohnnySpittin This is so damn sad that yall expecting greatness over the course of several episodes. It’s Toei, not Mappa or ufotable. They have great animators that get the job done, but for an anime over 1000 episodes they can’t make everything the highest of quality.

There's certainly something to be said for how passionate fans are over animation quality, pacing, and story beats.

Plenty of fans from various anime have taken to Twitter before to express their outrage and ire over details that other fans find innocuous or otherwise not worth their time. One Piece Episode 1018 isn't an outlier for this type of behavior.

Social media and the recent phenomena of parasocial relationships between fans, authors, and even animation companies often mean that the level of access given to fans is plenty more than what it used to be.

Abhradip Acharya @AbhradipAchary6 @ESanzolu



And then make the OP according to the 100 fans who have no idea on how to make an anime and create the best ever OP anime @henry_thurlow that's why i am saying, go talk to TOEI to make you a supervisor, because you are representing 100 FANS who have given you the duty to CORRECT THE MISTAKES.And then make the OP according to the 100 fans who have no idea on how to make an anime and create the best ever OP anime @ESanzolu @henry_thurlow that's why i am saying, go talk to TOEI to make you a supervisor, because you are representing 100 FANS who have given you the duty to CORRECT THE MISTAKES. And then make the OP according to the 100 fans who have no idea on how to make an anime and create the best ever OP anime

However, as others have pointed out on Twitter and elsewhere, that doesn't necessarily mean that an animation company like Toei can make something like One Piece Episode 1018 a masterpiece of animation catering to those fans.

