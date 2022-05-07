Twitter reacts to One Piece chapter 1048 with hopes that the series' latest death is a permanent one

One Piece chapter 1048 scanlations were released earlier this morning, and with them came a much-anticipated death.

The final pages of One Piece chapter 1048 saw Kurozumi Orochi perish once more, and fans are truly hoping it is permanent this time.

However, given author Eiichiro Oda’s approach to character deaths in the past, there are still those who feel that he isn’t dead.

Follow along as this article discusses and highlights fans' reactions to One Piece chapter 1048’s sudden yet welcome death development.

One Piece chapter 1048 has fans hoping Oda keeps Orochi dead

One Piece chapter 1048 reactions to Orochi’s death

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1048 scanlations were finally released earlier this morning. Although it is an exciting chapter overall, one particular highlight which fans are discussing is the death of Orochi Kurozumi.

Orochi had been killed off once before when Kaido decapitated him, but the current Wano shogun survived that attempt on his life.

Now, it seems he may finally be dead, but fans can’t be sure, given Oda’s approach to death in the past.

trexizen🏀 @frierenDfuneral



Fitting for a lowlife like him. #ONEPIECE1048 Gotta love how Orochi got the death he deserved. No grandeur, just a pathetic little death over in one swoop, that wasn't even highlight of the page.Fitting for a lowlife like him. #ONEPIECE1048 Gotta love how Orochi got the death he deserved. No grandeur, just a pathetic little death over in one swoop, that wasn't even highlight of the page.Fitting for a lowlife like him. https://t.co/EPnxFikS9x

Oda has often said that for pirates, their dreams being shattered is a fate worse than death.

However, the problem with non-pirate characters is that they survive seemingly fatal situations. The issues began with Pell, the Alabasta aide to the Nefertari family.

Based👑 @Based5656 #ONEPIECE1048

.

.

.

.

Time to finally pack it up Orochi Time to finally pack it up Orochi #ONEPIECE1048 ....Time to finally pack it up Orochi https://t.co/JJ6bAjBzkQ

Fans watched him carry a bomb out of Alubarna and into the sky, where he was caught dead in the center of a massive, several hundred-meter-wide explosion.

Despite the impossibility of it, he somehow survived, being healed back to life by a desert dweller and eventually returning to the Nefertari family’s side.

Similar instances have occurred throughout the series since then, with one major occurrence being the Pound in the Whole Cake Island arc.

Despite appearing to have been beheaded by Charlotte Oven, the ex-husband of Big Mom somehow survived the attack, as seen in manga cover stories after the fact.

Feral ☠️ @VsFeral



#ONEPIECE1048 The lantern showing the wish coming true of Orochi disappearing and then the “free us from this hell” lantern getting focus. We’re nearly done here. The lantern showing the wish coming true of Orochi disappearing and then the “free us from this hell” lantern getting focus. We’re nearly done here. #ONEPIECE1048 https://t.co/1bHfVOkaZj

An example of this even exists in the Wano arc, but the section is yet to be adapted by the anime.

Kin’emon is seen being stabbed by Kaido but is able to miraculously survive since he is not fully put back together after being cut by Law’s Devil Fruit.

In fact, one of the only fully confirmed permanent deaths in the entire series is that of Portgas D. Ace, who was a pirate.

By this logic, he should’ve been forced to see his dreams shattered rather than be killed in a manner befitting a non-pirate character.

In summation

The One Piece story is fantastic in so many ways, and the good in the series far outweighs the bad.

However, One Piece chapter 1048 reminds fans that death is one part of a character’s journey that Eiichiro Oda seems to waffle on.

Many fans are hoping that One Piece chapter 1048 finally marks the irrevocable death of Wano’s current Shogun, Kurozumi Orochi. However, prior instances in the story have many fans cautious, even if they are celebratory of the possibility once again coming into play.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

