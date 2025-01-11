Übel Blatt episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 2 is set to be released on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video for global fans, with English subs.

The previous episode explored the series' backdrop, showcasing the cruelty of the "Seven Heroes," who killed their own comrades and bore the fruit of their labor. For 20 years, their reign prevailed over the kingdom. However, an ominous wind was about to swipe the false pretense of peace and prosperity they established.

Besides that, the episode switched to the present and introduced the protagonist, Koinzell, the stowaway girls, Peepi and Altea, and Weid. The episode revealed Koinzell's intense desire to go over the borders and meet the Seven Heroes. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Übel Blatt episode 2.

Übel Blatt episode 2 release date and time

Koinzell, as seen in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the anime's official site, Übel Blatt episode 2 will be released on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the differences in the time zones, most fans can watch the episode on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Übel Blatt episode 2, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 8:30 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 10:30 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 11:30 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 17, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Friday, January 17, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 10:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 18, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 18, 2025 2 am

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 2?

Peepi in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can officially watch the TV broadcast of Übel Blatt episode 2 on Tokyo MX and other affiliated networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will air on BS Nippon, Kansai TV, and AT-X, at later times.

Moreover, Prime Video has earned the exclusive rights to stream Übel Blatt worldwide one hour following its TV broadcast on the Japanese channels. Interested anime lovers need to subscribe to Prime Video to watch the second episode.

Übel Blatt episode 1 recap

The episode begins with a scene from the past, where the empire's strongest warrior is mercilessly killed by his comrades. It is revealed that the empire sent its 14 strongest young warriors with the Holy Lances to stop Wischtech's invasion. However, three of them died along the way while the four were slain for betraying the empire.

However, in reality, it is the seven other heroes who betrayed their allies so they could enjoy the fruits of their sacrifice. With his dying breath, the warrior swore to never forgive the traitors. Fast forward to 20 years, the empire lives in a false pretense of peace and prosperity.

With powers of authority in their hands, the monastery publicly executes a group of people who illegally wanted to go over the borders. The monks also capture a young girl, but she's saved by a young boy with a scar on his face. When the monks want to put him on the stake along with the girl, another man arrives.

Koinzell and Peepi in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

He bribes the monk's leader to save the duo. According to the episode, the man with the eyepatch is Weid, who wants to go to the other side of the border. Likewise, the young boy with the scar, Koinzell, and the girl, Peepi, desire the same.

Later, the monks return for more money but taste the wrath of Koinzell's blade. Wied realizes the boy is special, so he takes him and Peepi to an underground bar. He introduces them to Altea, a pro-smuggler. Altea reveals the Seven Heroes will camp by the border for two days to suppress the civil war. Koinzell realizes it's the perfect opportunity for him to carry out his revenge.

Altea in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Yet, before that, the monks infiltrate the underground bar to exterminate them. The leader feels they must weed out the filth. However, Koinzell slays most of them and escapes with his party to a safe zone. As the monk's leader announces martial law, Altea feels they must hurry to the ship.

She takes a secret route, which the monks won't know. However, the place is cramped, which doesn't please Koinzell. At the end of the passage, the party confronts a gigantic monster, who nearly kills them. However, the confrontation breaks the ceiling above.

Koinzell defeats the monster (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

As the moonlight falls on Koinzell's body, he is renewed with vigor. The elf hero then destroys the monster with a single strike. After that, he marshalls the party toward the ship. However, they face the monk's leader and Rangzatz, a man with a magic sword. The episode ends with Koinzell preparing to combat a rather formidable enemy.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 2? (speculative)

Rangzatz in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Considering how the latest episode ended, Übel Blatt episode 2 will likely show Koinzell's battle against Rangzatz, who uses a magic sword.

The episode could also reveal Koinzell's actual identity and his confrontation with one of the Seven Heroes.

