I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other networks in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and other services for international audiences, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Akane and Saito confronted new challenges as they commenced their lives as married couples. The duo realized how different they were from one another. Yet, to fulfill their dreams, they had to keep their marriage intact. Hence, they made efforts to reconcile. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 release date and time

Saito, Akane, and Himari in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 will be released on January 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. However, due to the varying time zones, fans from most regions can access the episode at different times.

The schedule for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, as per their corresponding time zones, is given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 17, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, January 17, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 17, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 18, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 18, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3?

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime lovers in Japan can officially watch the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other channels. The same episode will be digitally distributed on Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other services in Japan.

On the other hand, international fans from all regions, excluding Japan, Korea, and China, can stream I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 on Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be streamed 2:30 hours after its broadcast in Japan. Besides Crunchyroll, interested fans can watch the episode on Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, and other services.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 2 recap

Akane and Saito in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode begins with Akane reminding Saito not to use words such as marriage in front of their friends, as they want to keep their relationship a secret. However, it is revealed that Shisei has already found out about Saito and Akane's marriage. Shisei is slightly disappointed in Saito for not telling her about it. Nevertheless, she feels she can use the knowledge as leverage.

Meanwhile, Saito and Akane continue to bicker with each other in the class. Interestingly, other students begin to gossip about them, with some calling them "married comedy duo." Following that, the narrative shifts to Akane and Saito's new home, where the former discovers that the fridge is full of unhealthy drinks.

Saito Hojo, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane is flabbergasted to learn about Saito's food habits, so she decides to make the dinner by herself. While Saito likes Akane's cooked meal, he calls it "normal," which turns the girl furious. The next morning, when Akane tries to wake up Saito from his sleep, he unconsciously pulls her closer.

Eventually, Saito opens his eyes and finds an embarrassed Akane lying on his chest. Following that, the duo learn more about each other's differences. They wonder how they can make their marriage work. At night, Saito decides to clear his head in the hot bath but finds Akane already there.

Since Akane doesn't react to Saito entering the bath, the boy wonders whether something is wrong. He calls Akane but she doesn't respond. Saito realizes her wife must have passed out in the bath, so he goes to check on her. However, he accidentally slips on the floor and falls on top of her.

The situation turns Akane red in embarrassment as she wants to erase Saito from existence. Yet, later she realizes that she must have reacted rather harshly to him. Even though Akane feels guilty, she fails to apologize to him. The next day, she goes to her friend, Himari, for some advice on how to reconcile with someone.

Akane and Saito try to fix their marriage (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Himari says that it's important to respect a person's choice. Likewise, Saito goes to Shisei for advice, who reminds him to recede once in a while. Both Akane and Saito then decide to create a few rules to make the place more comfortable. Such rules involve thanking each other for minor reasons, distributing household work, and others.

As they decide each other's boundaries, the duo strives to work on their marriage. For instance, Saito returns home with Akane's favorite cake, while Akane helps Saito in doing the dishes. Slowly, Saito and Akane begin to develop new feelings for each other. The episode ends with Saito Hojo realizing how beautiful Akane Sakuramori truly looks when she smiles.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3?

As per the synopsis on the anime's site, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 is titled My Wife. The episode will show Saito and Akane's steady progress in their married life. They will learn to respect each other's hobbies of gaming and watching cat videos.

At the same time, they will still try their best to keep their marriage a secret from their close ones. According to the synopsis, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 will depict Akane and Saito bumping into Himari on their first shopping trip.

Additionally, the episode will show Saito making midnight snacks for Akane, who stays up late studying for the tests. However, the synopsis also reveals that Akane will catch a cold. Therefore, it remains to be seen what Saito will do. Overall, it's evident from the synopsis that I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 will feature plenty of cute moments between Akane and Saito.

