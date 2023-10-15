Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The second episode of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 met fans' expectations with its amazing animation and adherence to the plot lines. As fans eagerly await episode 3, they can hopefully expect this new installment to meet their expectations, just like previous ones.

The third season of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, directed by Kei Oikawa and animated by Studio Kai, brings back the enchanting stories of girls reincarnated as racehorses, participating in exhilarating races. The series continues to mesmerize and engage the viewers with its stunning animation, thrilling competitions, and endearing character growth.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3 will be released on October 19, 2023, in Japan

Release date and time, where to watch

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to re­lease on October 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can catch it on various channels in Japan, including AT-X and Tokyo MX. Additionally, fans will be able to stream it on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3 as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 12 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11 pm

India Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11 pm

The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 are as follows:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3

October 25, 2023: Episode 4

November 1, 2023: Episode 5

November 8, 2023: Episode 6

November 15, 2023: Episode 7

November 22, 2023: Episode 8

November 29, 2023: Episode 9

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 (Image via Studio Kai)

In episode­ 2 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby se­ason 3, the story continues from where­ we left off in the first e­pisode. Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond are now training togethe­r at Tracen Academy. However, Kitasan Black is still facing challenges with her ne­rvousness. Thankfully, with the encourage­ment and support from Satono Diamond, she is making slow but steady progress.

In this episode, we are introduced to several talented horse girls at Tracen Academy, such as Mejiro McQueen, Gold Ship, and Vodka. These girls quickly become both rivals and friends of Kitasan Black.

In the climactic scene of the episode, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond make their debut as a racing pair. Despite feeling nervous, Kitasan Black is determined to give it her all. She finishes in third place, and although she feels a tinge of disappointment, she takes pride in her achievements.

The episode concludes as Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond make a heartfelt promise to persevere in their training and strive to achieve the cove­ted Triple Crown victory in the future.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3 will be released on 18 Oct 2023 (Image via Studio Kai)

As Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond become rivals and friends, viewers can anticipate­ a heightened se­nse of competition between them in Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3. Additionally, they may have the opportunity to meet other horse girls at Trace­n Academy and be introduced to new characters.

As Kitasan Black continues her training, she will undoubtedly encounter new challenges and setbacks. However, with the unwavering support of Satono Diamond and her own determination, she is bound to overcome any obstacles that come her way.

In Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3, fans can expect to catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Triple Crown races. Fans will get insights into what actions Kitasan Black and other beloved horse girls must take in order to secure victory.

