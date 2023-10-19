Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on October 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. This fresh installment will be available to enjoy on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.
Fans of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 were thrilled with episode 3 as it met many of their expectations. They thoroughly enjoyed this episode for its engaging storyline and attention to detail. As they eagerly await episode 4, they hope that it will continue to meet their expectations, just as the previous episodes did.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4 is set to release on October 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can watch it on different channels in Japan, such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. Moreover, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.
Here's a list of the release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4 as per different time zones:
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am on Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): 11 am on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2 am on Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): 11 pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 am on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Hong Kong Time (HKT): 11 pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 are as follows:
- October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)
- October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)
- October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)
- October 25, 2023: Episode 4
- November 1, 2023: Episode 5
- November 8, 2023: Episode 6
- November 15, 2023: Episode 7
- November 22, 2023: Episode 8
- November 29, 2023: Episode 9
- December 6, 2023: Episode 10
- December 13, 2023: Episode 11
- December 20, 2023: Episode 12
- December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)
A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 3
In episode three of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season three, Satono Diamond emerges victorious in her debut race, while Kitasan Black disappointingly finishes in 8th place. To celebrate, they playfully indulge in non-alcoholic beer. Both Kitasan Black and Gold Ship prepare for the Ari Makunan Lull race, but Gold Ship develops an unusual fascination with horsegirl sounds and Earth.
In an attempt to divert her attention, Kitasan Black makes a lighthearted violin joke. Later on, they engage in a pleasant conversation amidst nature, and Kitasan Black even gives Gold Ship a delightful duck ride. The episode concludes with Gold Ship's unexpected announcement of switching leagues and parting ways with Kitasan Black.
What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4
In episode 4 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3, fans can anticipate a significant turning point in Kitasan Black's racing journey. Following her underwhelming performance in the previous episode, Kitasan Black is driven to bounce back stronger and achieve her racing ambitions.
Fans can look forward to witnessing the ongoing rivalry between Kitasan Black and Gold Ship. Although Gold Ship is a highly skilled racer, she also possesses an eccentric and unpredictable nature. It will certainly pique interest to observe how Kitasan Black navigates the challenges presented by Gold Ship.
