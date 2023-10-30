Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5 will air throughout Japan on November 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. For the global audience, this fresh installment will be available on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Episode 4 of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 exceeded fans’ expectations by offering emotionally resonant sequences and heartwarming character development. It featured Kitasan Black working hard to improve herself after Osaka High loss. Similarly, Satono Diamond is also training for Satsuki’s race. Even though Diamond lost the Satsuki race, Kitasan gets motivation from Satono Diamond’s performance.

Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5, hoping that this episode will answer their curiosity and will be as good as the previous episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5 release date and time

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5 is all set to release on November 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can watch it on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. For the global audience, episode 5 will be available for streaming on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5, as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 am on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 11 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 9 am on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 11 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 are as follows:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)

October 25, 2023: Episode 4 (Released)

November 1, 2023: Episode 5

November 8, 2023: Episode 6

November 15, 2023: Episode 7

November 22, 2023: Episode 8

November 29, 2023: Episode 9

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 4

In episode­ 4 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third se­ason, two horsegirls, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, reach critical moments in their careers. Following a lackluster race­ in Osaka High, a fired-up Kitasan Black focuses on improving herself. Battling tough training sessions, she works towards strengthening her weak points.

Meanwhile, Satono Diamond continues to train for Satsuki, her next major race. She is confident in her abilities, but she is also aware of Kitasan Black's potential as a rival. She knows that the Satsuki race will be a test of both her speed and her determination.

During the Satsuki race­, Satono Diamond did her best. However, she didn't win. Kitasan Black, touched by her efforts, became dete­rmined. She promised to train harde­r and overcome her oppone­nt someday.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 5

Fans can expect a lot of excitement and drama from episode 5. After Satono Diamond's loss in Satsuki, all eyes will be on her to see if she can bounce back from this setback. Meanwhile, fans are curious to see how Kitasan Black will have improved after training so hard.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond develops in episode 5. Will they become fierce rivals or supportive friends? Will they eventually meet in a head-to-head showdown?

