Undead Unluck chapter 163: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 163 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Ever since the previous chapter ended on a high note, fans have been anticipating the next chapter's release. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Fuuko Izumo being encountered by Feng at Tenraisai. When he tried to fight her, he was interrupted by Shen. Regardless, Feng tried to continue the fight. That's when Yusai, Void, and Billy arrived as backup for Fuuko and Shen. Following this, Feng decided to wait until the tournament was over.

The Tenraisai may resume in Undead Unluck chapter 163

Release date and time, where to read

Shen and Fuuko as seen in Undead Unluck (Image via Shueisha)

Undead Unluck chapter 163 is slated to be released on Sunday, June 18, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, June 19, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Undead Unluck chapter 163 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 18

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, June 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 19

Fans can read Undead Unluck chapter 163 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. MANGA Plus app allows fans to read all the chapters of a manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, fans can read only the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Undead Unluck chapter 162

Mei as seen in Undead Unluck (Image via Shueisha)

Undead Unluck chapter 162, titled Master Be, Respect Me, opened with a flashback of Mei explaining that her brother Shen was planning to fight Feng. She requested Fuuko to take part in Tenraisai and stop her brother.

Immediately after entering the tournament, Fuuko messed up and revealed her identity to Feng. Seeing this, Feng tried to fight her right then. However, Shen arrived and stopped their fight.

Feng wanted to keep fighting and proceeded to use his Zuishin Tekkan Rod. However, Fuuko and Shen managed to block it. Soon after, Fuuko's friends arrived as backup, causing Feng to change his plans and wait until the tournament was over.

What to expect from Undead Unluck chapter 163?

Shen as seen in Undead Unluck (Image via Shueisha)

Undead Unluck chapter 163 will most likely see the Tenraisai begin. Previously, only the preliminaries were conducted. Hence, the upcoming chapter could feature the true beginning of the tournament.

At the end of the previous chapter, Fuuko made a declaration. She told Feng that instead of her, his number one disciple Shen would defeat him. Hence, Fuuko planned on making Shen strong during the course of the tournament. However, fans will have to wait for the manga's next chapter release to see how Fukko achieves that.

