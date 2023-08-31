Undead Unluck chapter 173: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 173 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in most parts of the world. It is a highly anticipated chapter following the gripping events of the last few chapters. Crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, this manga has taken readers on a thrilling journey with its exceptional storytelling and characterization.

The previous chapters have shed further light on Chikara's character and showcased some incredibly cool action sequences as the Union went against Colour. With the impactful conclusion of Chapter 172, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Undead Unluck Chapter 173 to see what's in store for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Undead Unluck chapter 172.

Undead Unluck chapter 173 will show how Chikara proceeds to join the Union

Release details and where to read

Undead Unluck characters. (Image via Jump Comics)

Undead Unluck chapter 173 is set to be published on September 3, 2023, in most parts of the world. It will be released in Japan and some other regions on September 4, 2023.

The precise release time may differ based on readers' geographic location and time zone. Here is the global release schedule based on different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, September 4, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, September 4, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 173 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readers through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which uploads the latest chapter weekly.

These platforms present the manga in a perfectly ordered chronological sequence, ensuring fans an effortless and enjoyable reading experience. However, only the first and last few chapters are accessible for free. Those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to the online manga distribution website.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 172

In Undead Unluck manga chapter 172, Chikara was seen rushing to find the Union and then found them fighting against Colours, who was hard to catch due to its paint manipulation. Despite the struggle, Fuuko refused to call for Chikara, not wanting to invalidate his path toward becoming a photographer.

Just then, Ryo arrived and asked Chikara why he left, and Chikara stated that he needed to help the Union. Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to "move". Sean suddenly appeared and made Chikara invisible, offering him a choice between his current life and the Union.

A glimpse of Chapter 172 ending (Image via Manga Plus)

On the other hand, the Union managed to wound Colours critically, but it tried to escape into the gymnasium to recover. Just before it could escape, Sean and Chikara showed up and kept it in place long enough for Fuuko to finish it off.

Afterward, Chikara explained to Fuuko why he wanted to stay and help the Union fight so that he could move on and live his life. Then, using Unmove, he made everyone still to take a picture of them.

What to expect from Undead Unluck chapter 173?

Undead Unluck chapter 173 will begin a new arc and is expected to explore Chikara's character further, allowing readers to discover the depth of his determination and his path towards joining the Union. Fans can anticipate a deeper understanding of Chikara's motivations and aspirations as he delves into his true passion and dream.

While there is no hint of a new mission in the next chapter, fans should still brace themselves for surprises, as a new journey might begin in the upcoming chapter. With Fuuko and the Union accepting Chikara with open arms, fans can also look forward to wholesome and emotionally connecting moments between friends.

