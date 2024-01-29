Undead Unluck episode 16: The Revolution has begun

Undead Unluck episode 16 is titled Revolution, and it justifies the title in more ways than one. Despite the Unrepair arc ending on a very quiet and calm episode, Undead Unluck episode 16 suggests that it was the calm before the inevitable, loud, furious storm.

With the Negator Unmove in their ranks and a new round of Quests, it seemed like everything was back to normal. A few months of training happened following Chikara's recruiting, and the Roundtable reconvened in December. What started off as a fresh round of quests was, however, quickly and violently disrupted.

Follow along to see what disrupted the proceedings in Undead Unluck episode 16.

Undead Unluck episode 16: Betrayals, revolutions, and Quests

New Quests!

The new quest penalties, stipulation, deadline, and consequences in Undead Unluck episode 16 (Image via David Production)

In Undead Unluck episode 16, a new round of Quests was opened up as the new Roundtable met on December 1, 2020. As per usual for the enigmatic Apocalypse book, the Quests were given out as it formed them from its mouth and showed what they had to do. The 100th Penalty being added was on the line.

The new round of Quests were as follows - only four this time, and all due by December 31:

Quest 1: Neutralize the UMA Spring. Reward: The location of the Aegis Artifact. Quest 2: Neutralize the UMA Summer. Reward: The location of the new Unchange Negator. Quest 3: Capture the UMA Autumn. Reward: The addition of the UMA Ghost. Quest 4: Neutralize the UMA Winter. Reward: The location of the Remember Artifact.

The 100th Penalty was revealed to be the UMA Revolution, meaning the newly formed planets would spiral into the Sun instead of having their usual revolutions and rotations if the display that Apocalypse showed is any indication. The other problem was that these quests were open to everyone, including non-Roundtable and Union members.

Betrayal from an unexpected source

As everyone began talking about how to handle the situation as delicately as possible, Billy spoke up. The number 3 on the Roundtable at first stressed the seriousness of the situation: there are only two penalties until Ragnarok and The Union cannot afford any deaths if these UMAs are so powerful that the mission is open to everyone, plus three of the four need to be neutralized.

Billy shockingly suggested they drop an entire nuclear arsenal on the UMAs. This caught everyone off guard, especially Tatiana who questioned the madness of sacrificing innocent people. Billy continued his unusual train of thought, saying that none of them could kill God even if they had tens of thousands of tries, before suddenly unleashing a barrage of bullets from his twin revolvers at his fellow Negators.

Undead Unluck episode 16 reveals that Billy shot at everyone except Tatiana and only managed to hit Isshin in a weak spot in the neck before Shen and Andy pinned him down. Before any information could be taken out of him, Top seemingly killed him with a super-speed kick to his head, to Tatiana, Fuuko, and Chikara's horror. This broke Billy's neck before they could get any real information or motivation out of him.

Under's surprise attack

Surprising everyone, Billy lived despite the kick. As a further surprise, Rip and Latla of Under both suddenly burst out from underneath The Roundtable with the giant fiery UMA Burn carrying them. Apocalypse was stolen, the Roundtable was picked up, and the combination attacks of Juiz, Andy, and Shen all failed when Billy copied Unjustice to force them stop and hit Top so hard he couldn't move afterward.

Throughout the encounter, Billy was spouting off that he will be the one to kill God and saying that trying to minimize civilian losses is a weakness. Tatiana, frozen to the spot, tried to protest that Billy's Negator ability is called Unbelievable and only applies to his gun skills - he shouldn't be capable of doing any of that. Billy taunted everyone about all of it being Unfair and is revealed to be Under's leader thanks to Unrepair deferring to him.

Billy then demanded Tatiana join them since she owed him for saving her life and offering a return to her normal body. Fuuko shut that down quickly by shooting at Billy with her revolver and saying that his betrayal cut too deep and he cannot simply demand she join him. Billy declared Tatiana his enemy and began to depart with Burn and Under, literally burning through the Union's base to escape.

The counter-attack plan

All hands on deck to defend the Union in Undead Unluck episode 16 (Image via David Production)

The impact of Under's ambush attack in Undead Unluck episode 16 cannot be understated. Juiz had to have Chikara use Unmove on her to stop her from bleeding out. Nico was put on medical duty for Top and Isshin. Tatiana was still shell-shocked and couldn't move.

This left the task of stopping Under to four Rountable Negators: Fuuko, Andy, Shen, and Phil. Juiz authorized all staff to do whatever they could to prevent Under's escape: use the Artifacts, seal doors, and just stop Under by any means necessary. This pleased Andy, and he and Fuuko already knew a massive Unluck event would be needed.

Fuuko reassured Tatiana - who was ordered to stand by since she was emotionally compromised - that they would deal with things. As Fuuko and Andy took off, Phil, Shen, and Mui ran to secure the Artifacts and use what they could. Undead Unluck episode 16 ended with everyone running to stop Under, with Fuuko and Andy taking to the air directly after Burn.

Final thoughts

Undead Unluck episode 16 is another turning point for the series, and for Andy and Fuuko in particular. With the Union now fractured and under attack, the two now need to save their newfound friends and colleagues. They're not alone, but doing so is going to be difficult given Billy's new abilities and the fact that Latla and Rip are both with him.

While Andy and Shen had suspicions about a mole or someone having hacked their communications since the failure to capture Unseen, they could never figure out who it was until now. It being Billy, and Billy having the ability to copy Negator abilities like Naruto's Sharingan presents a ton of problems by itself.

Fans will need to tune in next time to see how, or if, the heroes manage to stop Under from escaping.