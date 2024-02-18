Undead Unluck episode 19: Manga mysteries

After the crazy reveals and plot twists of Undead Unluck episode 18, Undead Unluck episode 19 comes in with the most metacommentary episode of the show to date. With the revelations of the last episode still clearing up, Undead Unluck episode 19 came in with a relaxing episode about the stresses of creating manga.

Undead Unluck has been quite a ride of an anime, whether it is fighting giant monsters that can zombify people or joining an organization dedicated to killing God. An episode about making manga to get close to the author who seemingly can predict the future so that the heroes can have an edge over Under isn't out of the question at this point.

Undead Unluck episode 19: Andy and Fuuko visit Shueisha after creating a manga

You-Me: The prophecy manga

Undead Unluck episode 19: The prophecy manga

In another twist as crazy as the reveal of the world being locked in a time loop in episode 18, Undead Unluck episode 19 reveals that Fuuko's favorite manga To You, From Me (shortened to You-Me) was predicting the events of the story up to the current moment. Juiz theorizes that the mangaka is using an artifact named G-Liner to witness and record events.

The sequences are incredibly similar, such as Juiz stopping the alien invasion in episode 10 being recontextualized as the student council president saving the day in a soccer match or the Spoil fight taking place over several volumes. However, there are two problems with the story—some missing arcs and scenes and the elusiveness of the mangaka.

The mangaka doesn't have a public address or persona and the only name shown is Anno Un. Moreover, the manga was published by Shueisha. According to the theory, the raw manuscript would still be in Japanese and might hold the key to everything.

Undead Unluck episode 19 officially starts with the Union helping Fuuko and Andy create a manga and get it shown to Shueisha to hopefully get a meeting with Anno Un and figure out this mystery.

Creating a manga and all the pitfalls of creation

Following a Star Wars-style introductory crawl, Undead Unluck episode 19 reveals that Fuuko doesn't have any idea how to create a manga despite being a massive shojo manga fan.

That's where Andy's over 200 years of knowledge comes in, as he was present when Osamu Tezuka redefined manga. The Union also pitches in to help them with the work, giving them office space, the materials, and manpower to help make it.

The work proves rather taxing for everyone, but seeing as they all have to drink multiple energy drinks, Fuuko needs Tatiana and Andy to make mechanical arms so that she can do multiple tasks like sketching and background art. Despite the exhaustion, they manage to pull it off.

It takes two full days of work, but the combined efforts manage to complete their prototype manga Undead+Unluck. The next step is presenting it to Shueisha and hopefully gaining an audience. Fuuko decides to handle this task since Andy doesn't exactly look the part.

Shueisha's offices and the mysterious author

The interview, the manuscript, the author, and the apology in the episode

Fuuko has come a long way from being the social recluse too nervous to talk to anyone in episode 1. Undead Unluck episode 19 shows that she nails the interview and screening process to be allowed into Shueisha's offices. Though the interviewer named Tahioka has some critiques, she recommends it for a manga contest hosted by them.

With that out of the way, Fuuko is allowed to see the raw analog manuscript for You-Me or at least the first page, confirming that it is still in Japanese. Tahioka even confirms that they had to shelve three arcs—Kohei's Betrayal (the Unbelievable Arc), The Four Kings of the Four Seasons, and the Ando's Past Arc.

These confirm Juiz's initial suspicions that the manga predicts the future. Tahioka contacts the anonymous author, trying to get them to judge the contest when Andy and Fuuko get the phone from her and talk to the author. The author, whose appearance isn't fully shown, states that he wants to meet Fuuko and Andy face to face in five hours at a bench in Stanley Park in Vancouver, Canada.

Final thoughts

Undead Unluck episode 19 ends with Fuuko's memories of being inside Shueisha's offices erased, the author speaking for the first time, and a preview for episode 20 that shows that meeting with Anno-Un will end in a fight. If this were the old days of shonen anime, episode 19 might potentially feel like a filler episode, but it is an important episode for several reasons.

Undead Unluck episode 19 recontextualizes the manga Fuuko has held dearly since episode one, which showed up multiple times in a future sight book. There are also loads of references in the episode, such as the Star Wars text crawl, the father of manga, Captain Tsubasa, and even Fuuko breaking the fourth wall to ask manga artists of the world to forgive her for saying it took a week to sound impressive.

Making a manga in two days is taxing, and the rest that they got isn't exactly much considering the Union is on a ticking clock for the New Year's Eve timeline to stop Under and the UMAs. The next few episodes should tie everything together—who is the mysterious author, and how do they know about the events of the series?

These are questions that will have to wait until next time. In the meantime, Undead Unluck episode 19 serves as the start of a new mission and a funny breather to all the frantic action that's been going on.