Undead Unluck episode 21: Andy's past

Undead Unluck episode 21 continued with the mission to learn Andy's past and prepare Fuuko and the former to combat the UMA Autumn. The tower of material from episode 20 was so large, it couldn't be opened or climbed. Anno-Un helped reach a compromise, and Fuuko and the audience began to get a better understanding of everyone's favorite Undead Negator.

While Undead Unluck episode 21 does not strictly present Andy's oldest memory, it does provide the audience with a 200-year timeline and what happened to the protagonist during that period. Fuuko and Andy embark on the journey since it's the latter's past they're dealing with. Episode 21 marks the beginning of a self-discovery journey for both the lead characters.

Undead Unluck episode 21: Andy's tragic past, part one

Getting to the past

The first part of this dive into Andy's past in Undead Unluck episode 21 saw Fuuko get into the former's story. The book, as shown in episode 20, is too large to actually open and too tall to climb as it reaches into space. So, Anno-Un devises a plan: use the Soul Caliber Artifact to put Fuuko's soul into the book.

This process involved extracting Fuuko's soul and shoving it into the book in ball form. Anno-Un says it'll make Fuuko more knowledgeable about Andy and about herself too. Unfortunately, they couldn't accompany Fuuko because it was her journey to make, so she was entirely on her own for this mission. This is a first since Andy and Fuuko have had each other's back since episode one.

Andy's past: The Old West edition

Andy's old crew in Undead Unluck episode 21 (Image via David Production)

Fuuko found herself in the United States, following the American Civil War, about to be shot by a bandit in the Old West. Andy and his old crew came to her rescue, though it took some convincing for them to accept Fuuko since she came out of nowhere. The Old West crew consisted of Sanders, Red, and Josh, three vagabonds who nonetheless still helped Andy rescue some kids and take them back to Longing, Nevada.

The calm night of drinking and getting to know everyone, including dropping bombshells like how Andy is immortal and how Fuuko is from the future, and the latter playing Russian Roulette to join Andy's crew, was violently disrupted when bandits gunned down everyone except the lead protagonists.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Josh and Sanders saved Fuuko at the cost of their lives. Fuuko even cradled Josh in her arms, letting her know that Andy would make it out okay in the future.

The tragic nature of Andy's immortality

After dispatching the bandits, and ordering the saloon owner who sold them out to pour his compatriots' favorite alcohol at their graves on the day they died every year, Andy and Fuuko pressed on together. They continued to move forward, with many companions joining them and just as often dying and leaving them alone again throughout the journey.

Andy never once smiled, cracked jokes, or inquired about his past as he does in the series proper. Fuuko, on the other hand, was a social butterfly, learning every companion's name, like Camus and Ash, and getting along swimmingly by demonstrating her Unluck abilities. However, on a tranquil night, Andy and she had a heart-to-heart by a lake.

A conversation started up about what death truly meant to them: to Andy, it's when you stop feeling and are just a walking husk; to Fuuko, it's when you are truly forgotten by even your loved ones.

Andy's oldest memory

Andy's back to normal, and his oldest memory (Image via David Production)

Fuuko's statement about how death implies being forgotten and how individuals can live on if you don't forget them, such as her parents or Andy's former crew, struck a chord with Andy, allowing him to chuckle and smile like he usually does in Undead Unluck. He then revealed where his oldest memory is located: Washington, D.C., April 15th, 1865.

History buffs will recognize that date as being particularly significant: it's the date and location of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Fuuko is whisked away after the two exchange some extremely important words, in which she declares her love for Andy and tells him to meet her on August 1st, 2020, at Shinjuku Station, where they first met.

The final shot in Undead Unluck episode 21 features Fuuko arriving at Andy's oldest memory: Ford's Theatre, April 15th, 1865, Washington, D.C.

Final Thoughts

Undead Unluck episode 21 delves into Andy's past and marks the beginning of Fuuko's mission to find herself and train up. It turns into an object lesson in how bad immortality is and the meaning of life and death. The episode echoes the series' themes about death and how immaterial it is for someone like Andy. It extends to the title of Memento Mori, which is a Latin phrase about the inevitability of death.

The episode also brings up several things: Andy starts saying his signature "Wicked Sick!" line at the end. He was there for President Lincoln's assassination and chose to not remember the people he had fought alongside because it was too painful to recall them.

Undead Unluck episode 21 ends on a very poignant note: those that you love and cherish are never truly gone as long as you remember them and keep them in your heart. After a season full of people dying, especially those important to a lot of the characters, like parents, siblings, and friends, it's a refreshing and optimistic sentiment.