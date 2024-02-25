Undead Unluck episode 20: Anno-Un revealed

Undead Unluck episode 20 followed up on the weirdness of episode 19 with further weirdness even in the opening. While the manga episode was a nice lead into the action, episode 20 was where things really got going with a surprise fight against the UMA Autumn and the weirdness of Anno-Un as a mangaka and a person.

As the clock ticks further down to the end of the world as they know it, Andy and Fuuko find themselves outnumbered and outgunned by the already massive UMA and the sudden appearance of Under. Anno-Un is able to lend them a hand, and more than that. Undead Unluck episode 20 begins with an unexpected training arc and more than a few other difficulties for The Union.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Undead Unluck anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

Undead Unluck episode 20: Andy and Fuuko meet Anno-Un and fight the Autumn UMA

Tension surrounding the author and the area

Tension about the author in Undead Unluck episode 20 (Image via David Production)

The opener, following the premonition of Fuuko dying, includes theories as to the author's identity and how long they've been at their craft. Anno-Un has been anonymous for well over 20 years, as the first volume of You-Me was published as a one-shot but quickly rose in popularity to become a hit, not even the Union could track them down.

Both Andy and Fuuko wondered about how the author knew so much about things going on, not just the events of the story that already transpired but also about other logistical data like meeting them in five hours. According to Undead Unluck episode 20, a commercial flight from Japan to Vancouver is roughly a nine hour flight. The author had to be in the know about the Union tech since Andy and Fuuko reached Vancouver in three hours.

The plans in Undead Unluck episode 20 (Image via David Production)

As for the park itself, a vast swath of it had autumn leaves falling when it's usually rainy that time of year. The two waited around for a while, with Fuuko even getting to try Poutines and enjoying them. This is another first time step for Fuuko, as it was episode 15 when she got to go to Chikara's high school.

Andy came up with a plan: if they're hostile, or get too forward or aggressive, get weapons out but don't kill them. They needed them alive, so lethal force was off the table. As they were discussing plans, the author snuck up on them and started critiquing their manuscript.

The elusive author, revealed

Expand Tweet

Mangakas tend to be extremely out there with their ideas, how they act, and where they get inspiration from and Anno-Un is no exception. The author is as eccentric as it gets, loudly trying to talk Fuuko up about the "Undead+Unluck" concept that Fuuko and the Union drew up in episode 19. It very nearly causes Fuuko to disavow Anno-Un as her favorite author, due to their incessant talking and off-the-wall personality.

Undead Unluck episode 20 reveals that Anno-Un has a lot of different abilities at their disposal: precognition as revealed in the opener when he witnesses Andy and Fuuko overwhelmed both by Under and the Autumn UMA and Fuuko dying as a result, being super fast and stealthy, as well as an artifact pen that can make whatever they draw a reality like an airplane, a guillotine, a scythe, and one of Andy's arms. It is only limited by drawing one thing at a time.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the episode, Anno-Un is constantly trying to help Andy and Fuuko. This is a change from the people either trying to kill them, usually Under and formerly Union Negators like Gena or Void and Shen, or running away in fear of them like Chikara did.

Anno-Un constantly tries to offer advice like to train, to think outside the box, and others, but them saving the duo from the UMA Autumn is what gets the Union Negators to truly listen. This is another crucial step, as the author immediately knew why they were there and offered help against Autumn and answers.

The UMA Autumn

Expand Tweet

Much like the UMA Spoil, UMA Autumn seems to follow a similar theme: a giant monster with special powers looking for or doing something it sees as normal. Autumn looks more monstrous than Spoil did in its final form: Autumn looks like a giant spider with six eyes that captures and kills humans by literally reading them like books.

Andy, Fuuko, and Anno-Un witness Autumn's abilities firsthand. It captures its victims with sticky weblike substances, causes the target to show their story (in the poor victims' case, his came out as a book through his eyes after he was sliced by Autumn's massive claws), reads their story, then transforms them into a Junior by consuming them and morphing them into a massive spider.

It's a lethal homage to Rohan Kishibe's Heaven's Door Stand Ability from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: they both read people like books, but Autumn's ability is far deadlier and wider reaching, since it already has a spider army and has affected a quarter of the large park area it's in.

Autumn is likewise so well armored, it shrugs off a Crimson Bullet from Andy and a supercharged Volcano Bullet from Anno-Un only leaves a mark on one of its eye sockets. As for what it desires? In its own words, it seeks a unique story amidst all the "boring" ones it has consumed.

Rescue and training

Andy and Fuuko rescued in Undead Unluck episode 20 (Image via David Production)

Fighting the UMA was getting Andy and Fuuko nowhere in Undead Unluck episode 20, so Anno-Un had to rescue them with a plane. Just in time too, as Under was quietly observing the fight and about to join in. Anno-Un explained, plainly, that Fuuko and Andy would die if they didn't fall back and that their thought processes for dealing with the UMA were all wrong and bound into the Rules too much.

It may have cost Anno-Un their left arm, but that's a lot better than Fuuko dying. They took Fuuko and Andy to their home, revealing all the future sight drawings in the work room and offered to train them. While Juiz objects at first, Andy and Fuuko both say that they agree to the training if it helps them not only get stronger but learn a few things about themselves too.

Anno-Un's home and further help in Undead Unluck episode 20 (Image via David Production)

A key piece of information was Andy's backstory, which Andy's missing memories and Victor were connected to. So, Anno-Un drew a piece of Autumn's arm and cut Andy so that his story could be read. Andy's story was so long, there were multiple books that culminated in a tower that reached into space.

Undead Unluck episode 20 ended with the heroes having to read all of that, and the unofficial training beginning. While unorthodox, especially having to fall back in the middle of a fight, it fits well with the series overall since they had to resort to summoning Victor to capture Spoil last time they fought a UMA.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Undead Unluck episode 20 felt like it flew by quick for something that had a lot to reveal and get through. This isn't normally a thing that happens in Undead Unluck, considering how much was explored and revealed. The important thing to note is that the next episode is answering the questions about Andy's past.

Undead Unluck episode 20 has a lot going for it: the mysterious author and their abilities being revealed, premonitions about the future that were thankfully dodged, the Autumn UMA, and the training arc. Having Andy's past, starting to be revealed after 20 episodes, is likewise something to get excited for the next episode.

Other than that, it's refreshing that the heroes actually get an ally straightaway. Although Anno-Un is a bit of a chaotic gremlin of an author, they seem to have the world's best interests in mind and have thus far shown no hostile intent toward anyone except the UMA. Time will tell if that changes.