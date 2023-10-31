Under Ninja Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 5 is scheduled for release on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

In the previous episode, the foreigner got taken down by none other than Kuro. While the fight was anticlimactic, the revelation of Sasama's true identity, as well as the larger conspiracy involving the Prime Minister and the enigmatic body known as the Under Ninja, piqued the audience's attention.

Viewers will also be hoping to learn more about Hachiya in Under Ninja Episode 5. Hachiya came off as a particularly enigmatic figure in the previous episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

All we know about Under Ninja Episode 5

Release date and time

Rear-Ender and Hachiya in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions, and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 5 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 10:45 am, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 12:45 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 1:45 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 5:45 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Central European Time - 6:45 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:15 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Philippine Time - 1:45 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 2:45 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 4:15 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 5 streaming details

Hiba as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 5 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast.

The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 4 recap

Suzuki as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the previous episode, Hiba faced off against the foreigner, while Suzuki made her escape. The foreigner attempted to shoot Hiba, but he easily caught the bullet.

Meanwhile, Junna's father returned home and got angry when he found Junna outside the apartment with a masked man and a foreigner nearby. The foreigner attacked Junna's father, and even considered killing him. Ultimately, he spared the man for Junna's sake and tried to escape in his car.

Unbeknownst to the foreigner, Kuro was waiting inside the car, in his invisibility suit. He swiftly knocked out the foreigner with a punch to the face. Rather than claiming his credit, he sought Kato's help to escape the scene.

Kuro punching the foreigner as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The episode then cut to the present, where Kuro's group had defeated the Rear-Enders. The leader of the Rear-Enders was escorted to the school infirmary by Hachiya, where he mended her broken arm and won her over with his words. It was revealed that Hachiya had also been present during the encounter with the foreigner, although he had chosen not to intervene.

The episode also provided insights into the world of Under Ninja. For instance, it was revealed that Sasama was actually a woman in an old man's disguise. The suit could turn the torso invisible and was developed by Ninja Labs. The reason ninjas like Sasama did not wear full-body invisibility suits was due to an agreement with the Japanese police, in order to ensure the safety of high-ranking figures, including the Prime Minister.

Sasama and other ninjas suspected the Prime Minister of secretly giving orders to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare's Rear Support Maneuvers Division 2, also known as the Rear-Enders, in order to keep ninjas in check. Paradoxically, this played into the hands of the true enemy, the Under Ninja, who had remained hidden for over 70 years.

Sasama as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Sasama further explained that the Old Imperial Army Nanako School had two branch schools, the Futamata School and the Egota School. The latter occupied the current location of Kodan High School, which is why genins were being sent there to infiltrate.

The foreigner was confused about them openly discussing these sensitive matters in his presence. Sasama clarified that the international division, impressed by the foreigner's skills, sought to employ him and had even freed his daughter from the kidnapper.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 5?

Hachiya will be seen in Under Ninja Episode 5 (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In Under Ninja Episode 5, viewers will be looking forward to learning more about the mysterious Under Ninja. There is also the matter of Hachiya's actions, or lack thereof, concerning his decision not to attack the foreigner while Hiba, Suzuki, and ultimately Kuro fought him.

It is also expected that the upcoming installment will dive into what is going on at Kodan High School, since the previous episode barely touched upon the subject.

