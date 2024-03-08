Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode continued the plot point of time travel and alternate futures, with the character of Inaba taking Shinobu, Lum, and Ataru seeing different paths they could take with their lives, with some hilarious results.

As they were chased by the Destiny Production Management Bureau, Ataru and Lum found different futures where neither got what they wanted, although there were some interesting paths that had an impact on the protagonist.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 is likely to introduce a new plot now that this one has concluded.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive.

The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 15, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10?

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9

The latest episode showed Inaba, Shinobu, Ataru, and Lum running away from the Destiny Production Management Bureau while also checking alternate futures.

There were some varied choices, even going as far as having one parodying the famous shonen series Fist of the North Star, although Ataru and Lum wanted to find the one that adjusted more to what they wanted.

Inaba takes them to a room where they can create their own latches to stick into these special doors and get the future that they want, although the Destiny Production Management Bureau finds them and goes after them.

It was during this period of the episode when Lum lost her patience with Ataru, with the latter still bent on finding a future where he gets a harem.

Ataru does find that future and realizes that he got all the women he wanted in that reality except for Lum, who left him because she was overworked to please him.

The protagonist ends up rejecting this reality and the Destiny Production Management Bureau destroys the remaining futures, although Ataru finds the one where he marries Lum and decides to protect it. Inaba helps them to escape and the three main characters go back to the present.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10?

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.

