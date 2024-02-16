Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode was a two-parter, with the first half focusing on Kotatsu-Neko getting a new table that he liked but it turned out to be alive, which resulted in a lot of different shenanigans throughout the storyline.

The second part of the episode focused on Lum being bitten by a cow and her horns growing larger soon afterward, which led her to believe that she was going to turn into a cow.

Narutally, she started to freak out and get away from Ataru, and that developed into a very touching moment. Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 is likely to introduce a new plot or perhaps start with another two-parter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Lum and Ataru at the end of the episode (Image via David Production).

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 23, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7?

Lum and Ataru under the rain (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6

The latest episode was a two-parter, with the focus being on the character of Kotatsu-Neko and him getting a new table, which turned out to be possessed.

The table doesn't like to be covered, so it moves around and not even Lum's lightning abilities can affect it.

It was eventually revealed that the table used to belong to the Mendo family and turns out that it used to be on the South Pole, which led to the item hating warm weather.

That is why this table rejected being warm and there were several days of Kotatsu-Neko trying to "tame" it, although the two of them eventually reached a truce.

The second part of the episode focuses on Ataru and Lum, with the latter being bitten by a cow in a pet shop.

While everything seemed fine at first, she eventually got paranoid because of a horror movie she watched on her spaceship and her horns began to grow, constantly feeding her the idea that she was going to turn into a cow.

Lum grows isolated and Ataru finds out through Ten, leading to the protagonist talking with her girl. She asks him to take care of a random cow he is going to see knocking at his door, with the story ending in a tender scene with the two of them hugging under the rain and wanting to stay together no matter what.

Lum's father reveals to Ten that her horns grew larger because of her organism reacting to an illness, which is normal for their race.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7?

Kotatsu-neko in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.