Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode continues the cliffhanger of episode 5, revealing more details about Azuka and how her family dynamic operates, particularly regarding the upbringing of girls in the household. This explanation sheds light on why she has never encountered a man before in her life.

The episode also showed Shutaro Mendo being forced to marry Azuka so they could join the Mizunokoji family. Still, Ataru gets involved because he is also interested in that girl. Naturally, chaos ensued with several characters involved, and Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6 is likely to introduce a new plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Azuka without the armor (Image via David Production)

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, February 16, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 16, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6?

Shutaro and his father (Image via David Production)

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6, on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library. Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5

The most recent episode started with Shutaro Mendo having a dream where the main cast girls were about to marry him, only for the daughter of the Mizunokoji family to show up in her armor and ruin the whole experience for him.

As he wakes up, he is terrified at the idea of this arranged marriage but is rescued by Lum, Shinobu, and Ataru, with the latter attempting to have a chance with Azuka since he saw her beautiful face.

The episode also showed a lot more focus on Azuka and how she has never seen a man before in her life, with her mom explaining that the ladies in the Mizunokoji family are allowed to meet men until they are 15 years old, going as far as not even meeting their fathers or brothers.

This is shown when Azuka escapes from Ataru's attempts; the girl's bodyguards even shoot him. Eventually, she meets her brother, Tobimaro, and they do not recognize each other. Finally, Azuka is stopped from running away through an elephant tranquilizer since she is way too strong physically.

Her mother explains what happened to her, revealing that she developed a crush on Tobiramo. However, the plot does explain that she doesn't even understand the concept of a brother, with the story ending with Shutaro's sister stepping in with a bomb.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6?

The Mizunokoji siblings (Image via David Production)

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series. It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a very free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.