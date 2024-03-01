Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode continued the plot point of time travel and alternate futures, with the character of Inaba fully introduced and Shinobu, Lum, and Ataru seeing different paths they could take with their lives.

Shinobu discovered the future where she marries and has a kid with Ataru while the latter and Lum continued to struggle with what their lives could end up being while also struggling with Inaba's coworkers, the Destiny Production Management Bureau. Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 is likely to introduce a new plot, start a new two-parter, or even continue with this storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Shinobu, Lum, and Ataru traveling across the multiverse (Image via David Production)

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 8, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9?

The doors to different futures in Urusei Yatsura (Image via David Production)

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library. Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8

Expand Tweet

The most recent episode continued with the previous one's plot, focusing on the possibility of alternate futures. In this episode, Shinobu ended up encountering Inaba, a person who works for the Destiny Production Management Bureau, and she found the key he left behind by accident, leading to her, Lum, and Ataru traveling through the hyperspace.

The future they ended up in was very negative for Ataru and Lum, with the former working a crushing job in a cubicle for Mendo and the latter being married to Rei. The Destiny Production Management Bureau also made an appearance, capturing them and trying to take them out because normal people shouldn't be traveling to alternate futures. However, the party escaped and Inaba revealed to them that their destinies were not set in stone.

The remainder of the episode showed them traveling across different futures and seeing how the story could end since it had a lot of alternatives. Ataru and Lum continued to be frustrated because they didn't get what they wanted while Shinobu accepted not marrying the former in the future because she wanted him and Lum to be together.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9?

Lum and Ataru seeing one of their possible futures (Image via David Production)

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 9 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.

Related articles

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 6: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more