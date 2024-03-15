Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode comprised two parts, with the first half focusing on the character of Shutaro Mendo and how he was "cursed" by Akamaru, one of the octopuses he encountered in his mansion, which led to Ataru, Lum, and the rest of the cast visiting to help him.

The second plot of the episode focused on Ataru going on a date with the spirit of a girl who had passed away and wanted to go out with him as a last wish. Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 will likely introduce a new plot now that this one has concluded.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all regions

The main cast in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

As mentioned, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The English-subtitled episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 8 am Central Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 11 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 22, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11?

Sakura in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one's region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 10

The most recent episode, as mentioned earlier, was a two-parter, with the first half featuring more comedic moments and focusing on the character of Shutaro Mendo. It turns out that Akamaru, the adventure-prone octopus living in his mansion, escaped from his place in the building, leading to Mendo being "cursed" by it and having an octopus stuck to his head. However, it was eventually revealed, with the help of the cast, that it was a misunderstanding.

The second half of the episode was much more somber, introducing the character of Nozomi, a young girl who suffers from an illness and finally dies as a result of it, her final request being a date with Ataru. She wrote in her diary that she used to watch him walk past the hospital she was in, with the notebook eventually leading to Sakura by the girl's parents.

Ataru agrees to the date and spends a lot of beautiful moments together, with the former eventually growing fond of Nozomi. She eventually passes to the afterlife once she has her final wish: holding Ataru's arm as they watch the fireworks at night.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11?

Ataru and Nozomi in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to episodes featuring the characters' everyday lives.

