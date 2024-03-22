Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to be released at 1:25 am JST on Friday, March 29, 2024. The last episode was divided into two parts; that is, the first half primarily depicted the character of Professor Onsen and how other characters were dealing with the director's mysterious death.

The second part revolved around Ran and Lum fighting with each other over a strange flower that resembled human speech and quotes, introducing a funny aspect to the main cast. A new plot will unfold in season 2, episode 12, of Urusei Yatsura, quite possibly focusing on one of the characters and their lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 release date and time for all regions

The main cast in the first half of the episode (Image via David Production).

As mentioned, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The English-subtitled episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 8 am Central Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 11 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 29, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12?

Professor Onsen was the protagonist of the episode (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one's region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11

The most recent episode was a two-parter, with the first half featuring a plethora of comedic moments and focusing on the character of Professor Onsen. As he witnesses Ataru and the rest of his friends arguing and fighting in the classroom, he and the director decide to "punish" them by having them clean up the latter's office.

Subsequently, the cast discovers that the director passed out and that someone had hit him in the face. This sparked an investigation by Professor Onsen and the rest of the cast, who executed several detective-like scenes in a comedic manner before revealing that the director had accidentally hit himself with a boiled egg.

The second part of the episode was centered around a fight between Ran and Lum because the former was taking care of special alien plants that can mimic people's speeches. Because of their fighting and arguing, the plants begin to spread, leading to a lot of insanity across town.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12?

Mendo, Shinobu, and Ataru in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 will adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to episodes featuring the characters' everyday lives.

