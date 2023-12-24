Urusei Yatsura season 2: Exact release date and time, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Urusei Yatsura season 2 is slated to be released on January 12, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block in Japan. The sequel to the reboot will also air later, on 21 different syndications, including Kansai Television, Tokai Television, and more. Besides the broadcasting details, the anime also revealed more cast and their characters to join in the sequel.

Being the reboot of Rumiko Takahashi’s original rom-com goodness, Urusei Yatsura season 2 will also adhere to the source material with minor changes, as witnessed in the initial season. Follow along with the article to learn more about Urusei Yatsura season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 release date and time

Urusei Yatsura season 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 am PT. The episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on the streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions are as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 12, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2?

For fans around the globe, Urusei Yatsura season 2 is available to stream on both Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to the alternative option. Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

How many episodes will there be in Urusei Yatsura season 2?

Expand Tweet

The episode count of Urusei Yatsura season 2 will be 23. As revealed before the reboot’s debut, the series was ordered for 46 full-length episodes of four cours. Given the first season boasted 23 episodes, the second season will also follow the same. With that, it is apparent that the coming season will be the last, and fans won’t see Lum and Ataru’s rom-com madness anymore.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 cast and characters

As revealed recently, three new cast members will be joining season 2 to play the new characters from the original manga series. Ayumu Murase, popular for voicing Shouyou Hina in Haikyuu!!, will play Nagisa Shiowata in the anime. Also, Kouichi Sakaguchi, who voices Jack Hanma in Baki the Grappler, will be playing the character’s dad.

Another voice cast is Miyu Irino, who played Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 and will portray the role of Inaba. The list of all the cast members who will be returning to reprise their respective roles in the sequel are:

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi

Sumire Uesaka as Lum

Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake

Mamoru Miyano as Shūtarō Mendō

Aoi Yūki as Ten

Ayahi Takagaki as Ryūnosuke Fujinami

Chitose Morinaga as Ginger

Kana Hanazawa as Ran

Katsuyuki Konishi as Rei

Marina Inoue as Ryōko Mendō

Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura

Nana Mizuki as Princess Kurama

Rie Takahashi as Pepper

Saori Hayami as Oyuki

Shigeru Chiba as Ryūnosuke's father

Shizuka Ishigami as Benten

Takahiro Sakurai as Tsubame Ozuno

Wataru Takagi as Cherry

Publishers share what Urusei Yatsura is all about

Expand Tweet

Viz Media published the original Urusei Yatsura manga by Rumiko Takahashi worldwide in English. The publisher describes the plot of the series as:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO.

It continues:

Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

More details, including the theme songs for the upcoming installment, will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Urusei Yatsura anime and news updates.