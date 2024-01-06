Villainess Level 99 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited Villainess Level 99 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Japan on AT-X and other television channels. The anime will also be streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after its release for viewers outside of Japan.

The Winter 2024 season is currently slated to feature a plethora of isekai anime, with the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord series being one of the most anticipated releases. The series is being animated by Jumondo Studios, featuring Minoru Yamaoka as the Director.

Yumiella Dolkness's story begins in Villainess Level 99 episode 1

Release date and time, where to watch

Based on Satori Tanabata's isekai fantasy light novel series, Villainess Level 99 episode 1 is currently slated for a January 9, 2024 release window. There has also been a manga version of the series, which was adapted by Nokomi, who has released three volumes now in Japan.

For Japanese viewers, Villainess Level 99 episode 1 will be broadcast on the following Japanese television channels:

AT-X: Every Tuesday from 11:30 pm JST, starting January 9, 2024

TOKYO MX: Every Tuesday from 12:30 am JST, starting January 10, 2024

BS11: Every Tuesday from 12:30 am JST, starting January 10, 2024

MBS: Every Tuesday from 2:30 am JST, starting January 10, 2024

A repeat broadcast would also take place every Thursday from 11:30 pm JST, starting on January 11, 2024, and every Monday from 5:30 pm JST, starting on January 15, 2024. Additionally, Japanese fans can avail of unlimited viewing offers from streaming platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

For fans worldwide, Villainess Level 99 will be streamed on multiple platforms, such as Aniplus Asia, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and other platforms in selected countries. Episode 1 will be released according to their respective time zones as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, January 9 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, January 9 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, January 9 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, January 9 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, January 9 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, January 9

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 1?

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 episode 1 (Image via Jumondo Studios)

With only a few days left before the premiere of Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord anime, the anticipation for the series is at an all-time high. Based on Satori Tanabata's light novel series, the story follows the escapades of Yumiella Dolkness, who has been described as a typical villainess in an otome RPG.

Surprisingly, Yumiella was revealed to be the overpowered hidden boss of the game, who also used to be an introverted college student in her past life. Interestingly enough, she was also an avid gamer. When she realizes that she has been reincarnated as a hidden boss, she tries to ensure her safety from the protagonists to avoid getting killed.

However, when her gamer instincts kick in, she accidentally maxes out her level at 99 by grinding day in and out since she had a ton of free time before she started her life at the academy.

Furthermore, when everyone else comes to know about her astonishingly high level, they consider her the Demon Lord since the level normally expected of students is 10. As such, people were quite understandably surprised by her abnormally overpowered abilities.

With such a unique premise, fans will surely be enthralled by the upcoming anime. Villainess Level 99 is currently one of the most anticipated isekai anime of the Winter 2024 season, which is set to premiere on January 9, 2024.