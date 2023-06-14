Vinland Saga fan accuses Demon Slayer of being shallow in a fandom war

A Vinland Saga fan recently claimed that Demon Slayer has a shallower story than Vinland Saga, which stirred up the anime community. This claim was actually a counterclaim to a Demon Slayer fan's tweet, which acclaimed it as being more hyped and better written than Vinland Saga. The debate between these two fandoms erupted as both tried to express their perspectives regarding why one is better than the other.
Both anime are currently captivating the viewers with their ongoing seasons. Demon Slayer season 3 has depicted a promising storyline combined with intense action and emotional attachments. The same thing goes for Vinland Saga season 2, which has been a long-awaited series. The second season of Vinland Saga enticed viewers with its story and top-level production, which is done by MAPPA.
How a Vinland Saga fan provoked the Demon Slayer
fandom with a claim about Thorfinn’s dagger
It was a clear challenge to the writing and narrative depth of Demon Slayer when a Vinland Saga fan on Twitter, named @Phoenix_Pog, pointedly tweeted that the scene from Vinland Saga, where Thorfinn drops his dagger and it reflects his past, "has more depth" than the entire Demon Slayer series. After this tweet, both fandoms went berserk and criticized each other's series.
With the aforementioned tweet, the Vinland Saga fan actually countered another tweet from a Demon Slayer fan, @KOfficial03, which claimed that Demon Slayer is more hyped and better written than Vinland Saga.
The Demon Slayer fan also mentioned that Demon Slayer has record manga sales. This tweet has been countered by many Vinland Saga fans, who mentioned that the sales record of the Demon Slayer manga is proof of its hype and doesn’t represent the narrative quality.
The Vinland Saga fans who questioned the depth of the Demon Slayer, faced diverse criticism. Some criticized the idea that having more depth doesn’t indicate that the series is enjoyable. Rather, personal satisfaction works as a measurement. Some also mentioned that the depth that the Vinland Saga has is not well written and is kind of forced on the audience.
On the contrary, the Vinland Saga fan who criticized Demon Slayer got support from the other fans of the series, who said that the Demon Slayer has a much simpler story than Vinland Saga and kind of has the same similar backstory, which centers around revenge for a family member killed by a demon. They consider it repetitive and shallow.
Fans of Vinland Saga have also argued that the characters in their favorite series have more nuanced development, particularly Thorfinn, who has an engaging life story.
From the wide range of reactions of both fans, none raised questions about the quality of animation because this factor is praised in both series. Rather, the fans argued about the depth of the narrative and the character development.
Final thoughts
In the midst of this intense debate, one thing is clear - both series have a large fanbase that takes note of the series in detail. Both Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga contain an in-depth story and have captured the hearts of fans with their storytelling and mesmerizing animation.
After returning from a long break, Vinland Saga season 2 will mark the completion of the season by releasing Episode 24 on June 19, 2023. On the other hand, Demon Slayer season 3 is also on the verge of completion, with the confimation of Demon Slayer season 4 already under production.
The final episode of Demon Slayer season 3 will be released on June 18, 2023.