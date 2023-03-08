Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 is set to release on Tuesday, March 14, at 9.30 am JST.

After Thorfinn’s dedication to rebirth himself as a pacifist in the previous installment, the fanbase is seemingly split on the rest of the season. Some are incredibly happy with this character-driven development, while others are upset that Thorfinn’s battlefield days are over.

As a result, fans are clamoring for all the information they can get on the upcoming episode to see if Thorfinn truly does commit to this rebirth. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler info is available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 set to give Thorfinn his first test on his road to rebirth

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 am, Monday, March 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 am, Monday, March 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, March 13

Central European Time: 4.30 pm, Monday, March 13

Indian Standard Time: 9.00 pm, Monday, March 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, March 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, March 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.00 am, Tuesday, March 14

Season 2 episode 9 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9 began with Thorfinn dreaming of himself being in a beautiful, wide open field. His father Thors eventually arrives, but this causes the dream to become a nightmare, as Thorfinn helplessly watches the ground open up beneath him. He falls through, but eventually catches himself on a ledge, where he meets Askeladd's vision.

The latter explains in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 that Thorfinn is seeing the place where all warriors wind up, one where the fighting never ends and there are no allies or enemies. The duo continue talking, where Askeladd applauds Thorfinn for escaping. However, the latter rejects this since he recently hit a retainer out of anger. As he says this, the other warriors try to drag Thorfinn into battle.

This prompts Askeladd to jump down and fend off the warriors while he tells Thorfinn to climb and never return. This leads to the latter awakening in the present, where the retainers have left him and Einar alone. Thorfinn promises to rebirth himself as someone who never uses violence, as Ketil squashes the retainers’ beef with Thorfinn and Einar by revealing them to be behind the wheat’s destruction.

What to expect (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 will most likely follow Thorfinn as he tries to stay on this new road of rebirth. Fans will likely get to see a dream sequence of Thorfinn’s, or at least see how he now sleeps following this proclamation of rebirth. His nightmares haunting him have been a strong symbol throughout the season’s first half, making this a meaningful way of showing his growth.

The episode will also likely see Thorfinn forced to stay true to his proclamation in conflicts with others as well. One interesting way to show this could be Thorfinn and Einar disagreeing on something. If executed well, it could show both how close the two have become and how dedicated Thorfinn is to avoiding any and all conflict whatsoever, including the verbal variety.

Finally, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 will likely continue to set up Thorgil, the eldest son of Ketil, as a troubling presence on the farm. Considering Thorfinn’s past, it’s possible that the two will come to philosophical blows in a discussion between the current and retired warrior.

