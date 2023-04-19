Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 is set to release on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:30 AM JST. Following the last episode’s disastrous order of events, fans are now waiting with bated breath to see what Einar and Thorfinn’s next moves will be. Of similar concern is Arnheid’s eventual fate considering her role in Gardar’s escape and the resultant deaths of several mercenaries.

Likewise, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming episode to see exactly what Gardar’s next move is. Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler info available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 set to focus on Snake’s efforts in finding Gardar and Arnheid

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 AM JST on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes to their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM, Monday, April 24

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Monday, April 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 PM, Monday, April 24

Central European Time: 4:30 PM, Monday, April 24

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM, Monday, April 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM, Monday, April 24

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Tuesday, April 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM, Tuesday, April 25

Season 2 episode 15 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 began with Arnheid arriving at the mercenary camp, where she was initially denied the privilege to see Gardar by Snake. However, she was able to convince a soldier to allow this after Snake left, resulting in her having a conversation with Gardar. All of the soldiers save the one who granted Arnheid permission to see Gardar went inside.

Shortly thereafter, Gardar killed the lone mercenary by ripping his throat out with his own teeth, causing a commotion that got the attention of those who went inside. Arnheid then freed Gardar, resulting in the deaths of all present. Once Snake had returned and deduced that the two couldn’t be far, he ordered his men to find the pair and execute Gardar immediately.

The episode then shifted perspectives to Einar and Thorfinn, where the two were discussing how to end war and slavery. Thorfinn brought up the uninhabited, faraway land that Leif Ericson once told him about, known as Vinland. As the two decided that was where they should start, Fox and other mercenaries arrived, searching for Gardar in the pair’s quarters and alerting them to what had happened.

What to expect (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 should open up with Snake and his men’s continued search for Gardar. The focus could either be on Snake’s perspective or that of Arnheid and Gardar, but either way, fans should know how the search is going from the opening scenes. Fans may even see Gardar engage in combat with some mercenaries who find him.

Additionally, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 will also undoubtedly show Thorfinn and Einar’s reactions to the current situation, as well as give fans a hint as to exactly what they intend to do. With both clearly caring for Arnheid, if to varying degrees, fans may witness the pair clash with Snake as a result of fighting for Arnheid's innocence.

