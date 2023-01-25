Vinland Saga season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4, is set to release on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. Following the conclusion of the previous episode, fans are incredibly excited to see whatever it is that Snake wants with Thorfinn. While manga readers are unsurprisingly already in the know, anime-only fans seem to have no idea what to expect.

Unfortunately for them, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4, at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 4’s preview suggests Snake and Thorfinn’s fight leads to a reawakening of the latter’s fighting spirit

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4, is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9.30 am JST on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 am, Monday, January 30

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 am, Monday, January 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 4.30 pm, Monday, January 30

Central European Time: 5.30 pm, Monday, January 30

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, January 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, January 30

Japanese Standard Time: 1.30 am, Tuesday, January 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 3 am, Tuesday, January 31

Season 2 episode 3 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 began with Olmar and his father’s two employees, Fox and Badger, heading to a barracks-like building to drink and talk with each other. Eventually, Olmar’s issue is revealed to be his not being treated like a man, prompting Fox to suggest that Olmar kill one of his father’s servants as a rite of passage.

As Einar and Thorfinn awaken, with the former finally introducing himself to the woman he’s in love with, known as Arnheid, they’re told to follow Fox and Badger by the two themselves. Upon arriving at the barracks-like building, they learn they’re meant to be sacrifices to Olmar’s rite of passage, angering Einar and prompting him to attack Olmar so Thorfinn can escape.

However, Thorfinn instead volunteers, seemingly fearless of death which angers Fox. Fox, now known to be a mercenary alongside the other men present, begins cutting up Thorfinn’s body and teasing him to show fear of death. However, Thorfinn remains silent and emotionless until Fox’s boss, Snake, appears and beats him for what he did to Thorfinn as the episode ends.

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the preview for Vinland Saga season 2, episode 4, it seems that Snake challenges Thorfinn to a fight in the barracks-like quarters of the mercenary group. The preview also portrays this fight as awakening something within Thorfinn, possibly the fire which has seemingly gone out within him following the events of the first season.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 4 will also likely see some discussion between Olmar, Thorfinn, and Einar, with the three likely to depart the mercenary camp by themselves. This will most likely lead to some comedic moments between the trio, as well as a potential discussion of Thorfinn with the two regarding his own past as a wartime soldier.

