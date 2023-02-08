Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 is set to release on Tuesday, February 14, at 9.30 am JST. Following a focus on Canute in the previous episode, fans can expect the focus to shift back to Einar and Thorfinn in the upcoming installment. Likewise, it seems the timeskip that occurred during Canute’s story also affected Einar and Thorfinn, with the latter appearing older in the episode’s preview.

As a result, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming installment. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers were available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 at the time of writing this article. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 likely to have a timeskip, see Einar and Thorfinn approaching being able to buy their freedom

ZaxNewsStand @ZaxNewsStand When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule Here's how to watch new episodes of Vinland Saga Season 2 on Netflix, what time they come out, and their release schedule. When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule Here's how to watch new episodes of Vinland Saga Season 2 on Netflix, what time they come out, and their release schedule.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Tuesday, February 14. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30AM, Monday, February 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30AM, Monday, February 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30PM, Monday, February 13

Central European Time: 5:30PM, Monday, February 13

Indian Standard Time: 9PM, Monday, February 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30PM, Monday, February 13

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30AM, Tuesday, February 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 3AM, Tuesday, February 14

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 focused exclusively on King Canute, the former Prince Canute from the first season who assumed the throne after his father Sweyn’s death. Fans learned that Canute was still employing the likes of Gunnar, Floki, and Thorkell from the first season, as well as being as intent on capturing England as his father once was.

Canute became even more brutal and unforgiving in his conquest of England than his father was, eventually convincing Ethelred II’s own allies to turn against him. The former was unsuccessful at first, but essentially held the entirety of an Earl’s territory hostage in order to “convince” him to join his cause.

Viewers saw this result in both Ethelred and his son Edmund dying of a "mysterious illness" that is heavily implied to be deliberate poisoning, allowing Canute to fully conquer England and sit on its throne. The episode ended with a timeskip to the year 1018, where viewers saw Canute finally sitting on the throne of England and being recognized as its one and only king.

What to expect from the upcoming episode? (speculative)

Anime Factoryアニメ @AnimeFactory3 Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Preview English Sub Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Preview English Sub https://t.co/nHWaKyIdta

Based on the episode preview, fans will see the series return its focus to Einar and Thorfinn as they struggle through a life of slavery. Thankfully, the latter’s changed appearance in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 would suggest that the same time-skip that fans saw for Canute will also be applied to Einar and Thorfinn as well.

In other words, fans will excitedly be rejoining the two at a time in their lives where they should be approaching the point of buying their freedom back from Ketil. They will also likely see the two be much friendlier and closer to one another than they were before, possibly even discussing a shared life following their gaining freedom.

Likewise, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 will likely reveal what motivation Thorfinn has found to live in the several-year timeskip which is expected to take place. With episode 4 essentially ending with Thorfinn not having a reason to live, this is set to be the guiding principle of at least the closing episodes of the season’s first half.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes