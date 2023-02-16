Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7 is set to release on Tuesday, February 21, at 9.30 am JST.

With Thorfinn and Einar making great progress in their quest for freedom in the previous installment, fans can expect the next episode to show similar progress made. They can also expect continued commentary on the themes of wealth and might via Sverkel and Snake.

With how engaging the season has been, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming installment. Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. However, we do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7 likely to focus on Thorfinn and Einar’s bonding as friends through their work as slaves

The series' season 2 episode 6 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 saw Thorfinn and Einar reach a point in their work where they needed to begin removing stumps and preparing forest soil for farming. The opening moments of the episode saw them try to do this by hand, eventually deciding that they do need a horse but Ketil’s retainers will never give them one.

This led to them meeting Sverkel, Ketil’s father and former boss of the farm, who offered to lend them his own horse and plow in exchange for their help with his household chores. The arrangement was satisfactory for both, with Einar and Thorfinn making great progress with the horse’s help. However, Ketil eventually found out, putting a stop to the deal.

This parlayed into Thorfinn and Einar being invited into Sverkel’s house for dinner, where the two engaged with him and Snake in a conversation about the dangers of hoarding wealth. This comprised a majority of the episode’s third act, with it finally ending in a scene which saw Thorfinn and Einar call each other friends for the first time.

What to expect from the upcoming episode (speculative)

With Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7’s title being Iron Fist Ketil, fans can undoubtedly expect him to be a major part of the upcoming episode. The preview also shows a new character being introduced, one who seems particularly friendly with both Snake and Olmar. It’s possible that this character is related to one of the two in some way.

Most likely, the introduction of this new character will provide some sort of challenge or roadblock for Thorfinn and Einar in their work. This could be executed in a number of ways, but the most likely is to have this new character play a similar role to that of Ketil’s retainers.

However, the apparent relationship between both Olmar and Snake may result in this new character treating Einar and Thorfinn much more cruelly than the retainers do. This could make life on Ketil’s farm a true hell for the pair in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7, possibly setting up some sort of disastrous conflict between the trio.

