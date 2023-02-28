Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese television networks. The anime will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The previous episode saw Thorfinn troubled as he felt empty due to a lack of hate directed towards something. While Einar and Sverkel tried to help him, the retainers, who were jealous of Thorfinn and Einar's progress, destroyed their wheat crops. This led to the breakout of a fight as Thorfinn and Einar were pitted against the retainers.

Thorfinn will take an oath in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Thorfinn as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned above, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9, titled Oath, will be released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Thus, due to the difference in time and dates owing to the varying time zones, most people internationally will be able to watch the episode on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The episode will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, March 6

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, March 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, March 6

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, March 6

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, March 6

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, March 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, March 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, March 7

Einar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9 will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X in Japan. Meanwhile, the same will be available to stream internationally on streaming sites like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9?

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9, titled Oath, will most likely see Thorfinn and Einar fight the retainers who did not just destroy Thorfinn and Einar's wheat crops, but also insulted them for being slaves. Now that Thorfinn has found his vigor to fight again, he might take the lead and take down all his opponents, with some help from Einar.

Askeladd as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As per the preview, it seems that Thorfinn is about to have some strange visions, which involve several zombie-like beings and Askeladd. While not a lot can be deduced from the preview, it can be assumed that Thorfinn sees the visions during or after his fight.

Recap of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8, titled Empty Man, saw Thorfinn and Einar cultivating their wheat crops as they prayed to the Gods to give them good rain. Later, Thorfinn and Einar were seen discussing Thorfinn's mentality as he was feeling empty due to a lack of resentment towards someone. Ketil's father, Sverkel heard the same and tried to help him by teaching him how to fish.

Thorfinn and Einar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

As Thorfinn and Einar returned to their fields, their crops were found uprooted. Einar suspected the retainers, however, Thorfinn prevented him from doing anything rash, as they called over Pater to talk about the matter.

Later, when Thorfinn and Einar happened to encounter the retainers, a fight broke out between them.

Poll : 0 votes