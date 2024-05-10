Viral Hit episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 6, which will be released on Thursday, May 16, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Hobin, a young man who is struggling with life. The last episodes saw Hobin trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment through his NewTuber channel while also being constantly bullied by his classmates and navigating the challenges that come with his newfound fame.

Episode 5 focused on Hobin's problems with Pakgo, who has been seeking vengeance for some time after the former beat him and recorded the fight. It also highlighted how much Hobin has improved as a fighter and how he has managed to get the most out of his new move, the low kick, to defeat one of his longtime bullies in the process. Episode 6 of Viral Hit hints at the arrival of his video editor, among other things.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 6.

Viral Hit episode 6 release date and time

Hobin in the latest episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 6 will be released on Thursday, May 16, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, May 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, May 15 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 15 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 15 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, May 15 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, May 15 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, May 16

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 6?

More scenes of Hobin in the latest episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

Episode 5 focused heavily on Hobin's development as a fighter and his understanding of what makes a good fighter, which he is gradually learning throughout the series. The character's brewing conflict with Pakgo also took center stage.

Pakgo was particularly irritated with Hobin and his newfound success as a NewTuber because it started with the latter recording his beating of the former at the start of the series. In that regard, this episode could be seen as the culmination of that conflict, as these two characters had their own final confrontation, with Hobin emerging as a more developed character as a result.

The standout moment of the episode was probably Hobin making use of the low kick he learned while training, which was enough to beat Pakgo. This goes to show that he has improved as a fighter, but that he still has a long way to go.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 6?

Another scene of Hobin in the latest episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 6 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber and his efforts to improve his social skills, particularly when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. It is also highly probable that the episode will feature new characters who will fight, as well as others who will become involved in the story as it progresses.

The preview of the upcoming episode also showed the arrival of a young girl who is very likely to be the video editor of Hobin's YouTube channel, which is something that was hinted at in said preview.

Related articles