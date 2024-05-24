Viral Hit episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 8, which will be released on Thursday, May 30, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Hobin, a young man who is struggling with life on a daily basis. The running plot of the series sees Hobin trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment through his NewTuber channel while also being constantly bullied by his classmates and navigating the challenges that come with his newfound fame.

Episode 7 showed Hobin's character development since he began to train with the help of others, such as Snapper and Gaeul, for his upcoming fight with Taehoon. However, while this is the first time that Hobin is not trying to run away, he is still dreading the idea of going up against Taehoon because of the latter's MMA background and the fact that he is a lot more ruthless than other people he has fought.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 8.

Viral Hit episode 8 release date and time

Viral Hit episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 30, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, May 29 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, May 29 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 29 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 29 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, May 29 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, May 29 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, May 30

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 8?

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Hobin's problems with Pakgo were resolved in previous episodes, but the most recent one involves his issues with Taehoon and how he is in over his head, which could have serious consequences for the former. However, the most notable difference in this fight, at least when compared to previous cases, is Hobin's ability to seek assistance from Gaeul and Snapper.

Hobin's newfound success has also resulted in him getting a lot of threats, and Taehoon was no different, to the point that the latter beat Snapper and demanded the former give up his NewTube account. They engage in a fight, but Taehoon still manages to be the superior fighter.

The standout moment of the episode, though, was the discussion between Snapper and Hobin. This moment served for them to be honest with each other, with Snapper even going as far as crying in front of Hobin because he felt disappointed at how he acted during his interaction with Taehoon.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 8?

Viral Hit episode 8 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber and his efforts to improve his social skills, particularly when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. The majority of the next episode is probably going to center on Hobin's training and perhaps even offer glimpses of his potential fight with Taehoon.

