Was Nagi justified in casting Reo aside in Blue Lock? The prodigy’s actions explained

Blue Lock is a manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It tells the story of a project to create the best striker in the world by locking up 300 talented high school soccer players in a facility and making them compete against each other for the most egoistic striker in Japan’s national team. Among them are Reo Mikage and Nagi Seishiro, two members of Team V who have a close relationship.

Reo is the son of a billionaire who finds passion for soccer and a dream to win the World Cup. He is charismatic, confident, and protective of his teammates. In the Blue Lock series, he's especially fond of Nagi as his door to achieving his dream. He considers Nagi his own “gem” and his partner in becoming the best strikers in the world.

Nagi is the prodigy of the Blue Lock series, a naturally talented soccer player with sensational skills and zero interest in playing at the beginning. A kid who doesn’t seem to care about winning or losing. He is lazy, cynical, and indifferent to others. He only follows Reo’s journey after accepting money with the condition of rather not playing soccer if it requires hard work.

Reo and Nagi: The bond that broke in Blue Lock

The relationship between the two characters changes when they face Team-Z, led by Yoichi Isagi, the main character of the Blue Lock series. Team Z defeats Team V thanks to Isagi’s last play, which shocks and frustrates Nagi who gave his all for the game. For the first time, he feels the thrill of soccer and the desire to improve himself.

In the Blue Lock series' second stage of the selection, Nagi makes an offer to Isagi to join alongside Reo. However, this offer is rejected and Nagi officially volunteers to play with Isagi and Bachira. Nagi tells Reo that he needs to go through frustration as a step to reach victory.

This decision hurts Reo deeply. He feels miserable and abandoned by Nagi, breaking a promise to be the best strikers in the world. He feels incapable of coping with Nagi’s abilities and this makes him feel inferior and unworthy of his play. He vows to defeat Nagi and prove him wrong.

Reo faces Nagi in the third phase of the selection - he teams up with Kunigami and Chigiri. Reo’s determination to prove his worth lasts till the end of the game when Nagi’s team claims the victory. His frustration makes him blame Nagi for breaking the promise they made together before.

Nagi’s Decision: How he chose to follow his own path and pursue his own goals

Nagi as seen in Anime (Via 8bit studios)

So, was Nagi justified in his actions? The answer is not simple or clear-cut. It depends on perspective and values.

Some might say that Nagi was wrong to leave Reo. They might argue that he was selfish, cold-hearted, and ungrateful. He betrayed Reo’s trust and friendship, ignored his feelings, and left him behind. He also used Reo’s kindness and influence for his own benefit, without giving anything back.

Some might say that Nagi was right to leave Reo in the Blue Lock series. They might argue that he was brave, honest, and necessary. He followed his own path and pursued his own goals, without being bound by anyone or anything. He also challenged himself and grew as a player and a person after being defeated. He did not owe anything to Reo or anyone else.

Ultimately, Nagi’s actions are a reflection of his character. He is a prodigy who does not care about anything but himself and his own ego. He does not value relationships or emotions. He only seeks excitement and satisfaction from soccer.

Reo’s reaction reflects his philosophy. He is a rich boy who loves soccer and dreams of glory. He values friendship and loyalty. He cares about others and their feelings. He seeks harmony and cooperation from soccer.

Final thoughts

The contrast between Nagi and Reo is one of the main themes of Blue Lock. It explores the different ways that people approach soccer and life in general. It also shows how they influence each other and change each other through their interactions.

Whether you agree with Nagi or Reo, or neither or both, you cannot deny that they have a fascinating relationship that adds depth and drama to the story of Blue Lock.

