One of the most exciting aspects of One Piece’s final saga so far was the focus on Monkey D. Garp and other SWORD members as they tried to rescue Koby from Hachinosu Island. While fans may get even more time with the group in coming issues, even what they have already gotten has been a treat in and of itself.

This is especially true when considering that fans got to see Garp use what is likely his full power in his current state on the pirates at Hachinosu Island. With this being the first time in all of One Piece that Garp has contemporarily displayed such power, it became a hall-of-fame moment for the series immediately upon release.

However, this display of power also started some interesting debates within the One Piece community, focused mainly on whether Garp could be surpassed by his lineage. More specifically, fans are focused on whether or not Luffy himself can ever surpass his grandfather’s apparently astronomical levels of strength.

So we took the debate to ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot designed by OpenAI.

Warning: anime spoilers for the Wano arc’s climax below.

ChatGPT’s answer to latest One Piece debate craze builds up Luffy while still cementing Roger’s status

ChatGPT’s response

Porter Peak III 👑 @PorterPeak003



Zoro is the Roger while Luffy is the Garp



#ONEPIECE1083 Who's superior? Everyone know the answer. Between the swordsman Roger vs the fighter Garp, who is stronger? Same answer.Zoro is the Roger while Luffy is the Garp Who's superior? Everyone know the answer. Between the swordsman Roger vs the fighter Garp, who is stronger? Same answer.Zoro is the Roger while Luffy is the Garp #ONEPIECE1083 https://t.co/EPETuaVXga

When asking ChatGPT whether or not Luffy could surpass Garp by One Piece’s end, it gave an enthusiastic affirmative in response. Immediately, the AI chatbot pointed out how “Luffy has consistently demonstrated immense growth, remarkable determination, and an unwavering willpower that sets him apart from others.”

ChatGPT then dove into Luffy’s journey as a pirate in the series thus far, as well as the challenges and formidable opponents he’s faced along the way. The chatbot also highlights Luffy’s “relentless drive to become the Pirate King and his unwavering resolve to protect his crew, friends, and the people he cares about” in the context of rising to new powerful heights.

Unsurprisingly, the chatbot also spent some time focusing on Luffy’s Devil Fruit. However, ChatGPT seemingly got confused here, or at least was trying to avoid spoilers, as it identified Luffy’s Devil Fruit as the Paramecia-type Gum-Gum Fruit. With One Piece’s Wano arc having revealed his fruit to actually be the Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, this isn’t exactly inaccurate, but not the best info for this discussion.

OnePeak @OdasColorPages #onepiece



i wanna remind mfs that OP aint Naruto



the New Age of pirates, marines, etc wont necessarily surpass the Old Age



Coby and Akainu will never be > Prime Garp

Law and Kidd will never be > Primebeard



Only Luffy, Zoro, and Teach will def be > Old Gen #onepiece 1080i wanna remind mfs that OP aint Narutothe New Age of pirates, marines, etc wont necessarily surpass the Old AgeCoby and Akainu will never be > Prime GarpLaw and Kidd will never be > PrimebeardOnly Luffy, Zoro, and Teach will def be > Old Gen #onepiece #onepiece1080 i wanna remind mfs that OP aint Narutothe New Age of pirates, marines, etc wont necessarily surpass the Old AgeCoby and Akainu will never be > Prime GarpLaw and Kidd will never be > PrimebeardOnly Luffy, Zoro, and Teach will def be > Old Gen https://t.co/rYUowJUUqY

For example, by discussing Luffy’s Devil Fruit in its original context, ChatGPT is missing out on the entirety of Gear 5 (the Fruit’s Awakening) and the powers and abilities it gives Luffy. Thankfully, this only further drives home ChatGPT’s overall point, which is that Luffy’s Devil Fruit is one of the strongest and most versatile in the series, further strengthening Luffy himself.

ChatGPT then discusses Luffy’s formal training with Silvers Rayleigh. The chatbot asserts that this time spent training with Rayleigh “has undoubtedly honed his skills and broadened his understanding of the world.” Likewise, it allows him “to navigate the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and compete against the most formidable opponents,” such as the Yonko Kaido, whom he is currently facing in the One Piece anime.

ChatGPT then hones in on the fact that Luffy has an uncanny natural ability to form powerful alliances and make friends with everyone he meets. The AI bot then focuses this perspective on the Straw Hat crew members Luffy has recruited, saying each “possesses unique strengths and abilities, creating a dynamic and complementary team that can overcome challenges together.”

Dr VooDoo🇭🇹🐉 @jujutough

Luffy will be the strongest ever.

But if you let these fools tell it Dragon is no stronger than Fuji and Twerkbull. It’s like common sense and critical thinking don’t exist in this community.

Dragon top 1 baby let’s ride twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Garp equals to the PK.Luffy will be the strongest ever.But if you let these fools tell it Dragon is no stronger than Fuji and Twerkbull. It’s like common sense and critical thinking don’t exist in this community.Dragon top 1 baby let’s ride Garp equals to the PK.Luffy will be the strongest ever.But if you let these fools tell it Dragon is no stronger than Fuji and Twerkbull. It’s like common sense and critical thinking don’t exist in this community.Dragon top 1 baby let’s ride🐉 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZUF5Ic2rO6

ChatGPT ends its main argument section by highlighting One Piece’s core “overarching theme of progression and growth.” As so accurately put by the chatbot, “the series consistently emphasizes the idea that individuals can surpass their predecessors and reach unprecedented heights.”

Likewise, ChatGPT points out that Garp was a contemporary of former Pirate King Gol D. Roger, with the two being very close in overall power and prestige. The chatbot then asserts that since “Luffy’s journey parallels that of Roger… [Luffy] could follow in [Roger’s] footsteps, eventually surpassing even the mighty Garp.”

ChatGPT also provides a summative conclusion to the argument, where it essentially restates all of the above and further cements its belief that Luffy can surpass Garp. Impressively, it’s hard to find any fatal flaws in the chatbot’s argument, making it arguably a perfect answer to the question of whether or not Monkey D. Luffy can surpass his grandfather, Monkey D. Garp.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes