Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10:00 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Kazuhiro and co set to explore the labyrinth at long last, fans expect the upcoming installment to set up the series’ conclusive focus for its first season.

Ad

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 release date and time

Wridra officially joins Kazuhiro and Marie's party heading into Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 pm JST on Friday, March 14, 2025. Virtually all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, March 14, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, March 15 local release date instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 is currently slated to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Friday, March 14, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8 am, Friday, March 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 Central European Time 2 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10?

Mewi sets Marie up for major success in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10's expected labyrinth exploration (Image via ZERO-G)

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. The streaming platform confirmed this in December 2024 via the release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup.

Ad

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, with no dubs in any alternate language being produced by Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 began with Kazuhiro driving himself, Marie, and Wridra home from the hot springs. Wridra commented on how caring Kazuhiro is for Marie before complaining about not being invited to join their party or come explore the labyrinth. The focus then shifted to the trio in Marie and Wridra’s world, where it became clear the latter had officially joined their party. However, Sven confronts the trio.

Ad

After he challenged Kazuhiro to a fight, his ghost-tamer subordinate appeared and promised to handle Wridra and Marie. Wridra, in turn, told Kazuhiro not to worry while loaning him a sword. The ghost tamer quickly lost to Marie and Wridra after realizing she was the arkdragon Sven had seen and becoming terrified. They then observed Kazuhiro, who was clearly struggling despite not necessarily being in danger of losing.

Wridra offered Kazuhiro to keep the sword she lent him if he won, which he promised wouldn’t be an issue. He then defeated Sven by using his reliance on his Oracle skill against him. The trio then went to the sorcerer’s guild, where Wridra’s old friend, the guildmaster, approved their party to explore the labyrinth.

Ad

The episode ended with Wridra meeting Mewi and teaching him how to refine her blood-soaked stone, turning it into a new staff for Marie likewise.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 should begin with Kazuhiro and co already exploring the labyrinth. They’ll likely be with another team made up of sorcerer’s guild members Marie is friendly with, who’ll likewise admire and praise Kazuhiro for defeating Sven. This will likely continue until they face a very powerful monster, inspiring the other party to retreat.

Kazuhiro’s crew should press onward, being shown able to deal with any monsters they cross paths with relative ease. Interspersing these action sequences should be a commentary on the age of the labyrinth and its unique features. The episode should end with the trio all but clearing the dungeon, setting up the subsequent installment to see them challenge its boss monster.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback