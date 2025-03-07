Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9: Kazuhiro defeats Sven as Wridra officially joins their party

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 was expected to focus primarily on Kazuhiro and Marie as they returned to the latter’s world and tried to figure out how to get access to the labyrinth. Officially released on Friday, March 7, 2025, the latest installment did see the pair work towards gaining access to the labyrinth, but with Wridra in tow as a new party member.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 also saw Sven and his ghost tamer subordinate finally confront Kazuhiro and co as they returned to Marie and Wridra’s world. While seemingly a major issue at first, the trio’s eventual victory proved invaluable in achieving their aforementioned goal.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 sees Kazuhiro and go granted permission to enter the labyrinth

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 began with Kazuhiro musing on the kiss Marie gave him while getting her ready to go as she slept in his car. Wridra commented on how praiseworthy his looking after her is, to which he said he felt he was pretty normal for this era. She responded that Marie is the only one he has eyes for. He denied this at first, but she called it foolish nonsense before ranting about not being invited to raid the labyrinth.

Wridra then explained how she was able to be in two places at once, prompting Kazuhiro to point out the dangers of the labyrinth given that she is a mother. However, this infuriated Wridra, who made it clear she’d be their shield and just wanted to have some fun while asking if she could come along. Kazuhiro officially invited her to join their party before realizing he should ask Marie about it too, which upset her and awoke Marie as a result.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 then shifted focus to the trio returning to Marie’s world, where Wridra was clearly welcomed into their party. However, they asked her to hide her draconic features, which she reluctantly agreed to. The trio were then confronted by Sven, who Wridra called a pest buzzing around. Sven then approached Kazuhiro directly, first asking him about where he went once night fell.

Wridra is officially welcomed into Kazuhiro and Marie's party in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 (Image via ZERO-G)

However, this led Kazuhiro to realize he was following them, clearly upset by this. Sven ignored the accusation before asking what the monster in the dungeons was, having not realized Wridra was the arkdragon. Sven made it clear his intentions were sinister regardless of the answers he got, threatening to brutally kill both Kazuhiro and the monsters in the dungeon. Sven then had his subordinate, a ghost tamer, restrain Marie and Wridra as he prepared to attack Kazuhiro.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 saw Wridra lend Kazuhiro a sword of hers while Marie tried informing him of Sven’s abilities. However, Sven targeted Marie in turn while telling spectators to be quiet. Wridra said she’d handle the ghost tamer as Sven and Kazuhiro’s fight began. Meanwhile, the sorcerer’s guild had a meeting about whether or not Sven was an appropriate representative for them in the labyrinth.

Ludry, who was Marie’s teacher and leading the meeting, then showed Sven’s fight with Kazuhiro, shocking the others. Kazuhiro explained his plan to repeatedly use his skill Honest to gather information on Sven’s magic swords and counter them. Meanwhile, Marie and Wridra’s fight turned into an argument between the two of them as they ignored the ghost tamer. However, the fight began eventually, prompting Wridra to reveal her dragon characteristics.

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 saw her do so in order to manifest part of her dragon body, in turn revealing her true identity to the ghost tamer. Marie scolded Wridra for scaring their enemy since they were a child, as the ghost tamer surrendered. Sven and Kazuhiro realized this but kept their focus on each other. Kazuhiro felt that he was backed into a corner, but suddenly came up with a plan as Sven tried to press his apparent advantage.

This resulted in him landing a hit on Kazuhiro which sent him flying into a nearby lake, damaging him greatly. Wridra and Marie took this chance to let him know they were done and waiting for him to finish up. Wridra commented on how she should give him training sometime so he can acquire more skills. Wridra then joked about him getting the sword wet, but said it was his if he was able to win this fight.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 saw Sven recognize Wridra’s true identity here, removing his sunglasses to reveal violet, luminescent eyes. The two briefly spoke on their motivations before Kazuhiro rushed in, eventually defeating Sven due to his reliance on his Oracle skill. The sorcerer’s guild saw this, impressed by Kazuhiro’s skill. Kazuhiro and co then arrived at the guild later on, meeting with its guildmaster who asked Marie why she chose them for her party.

Wridra gives Kazuhiro and Marie major gear upgrades in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 (Image via ZERO-G)

After convincing him, the guildmaster eventually granted her and her party permission to explore the labyrinth. Marie was shocked at how quick this was, prompting him to invite in Ludry. After a brief reunion, it was revealed that the guildmaster and Wridra knew each other and once fought side-by-side.

Sven, meanwhile, was thrown in prison with his subordinate, with Wridra granting the guildmaster permission to handle their punishment. Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 saw the trio return to the labyrinth’s area, where they reunited with Mewi who was initially scared of Wridra. The episode ended with Wridra teaching Mewi how to process and refine a stone soaked in her blood, which then became a new staff for Marie prior to their labyrinth exploration.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With episode 9 setting up Kazuhiro and co’s exploration of the labyrinth they discovered, fans can expect the next episode to set up the first season’s ending focus. The final moments of the upcoming release should see the trio all but clear the dungeon, confronting an apparently dangerous boss in the final scenes.

