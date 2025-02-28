Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8: Kazuhiro's feelings for Marie confirmed as Wridra arrives in Japan

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 was expected to focus on Marie and Kazuhiro getting into one last fight with Sven of the Sorcerer’s Guild before returning to Japan. Officially released on Friday, February 28, 2025, the installment instead took a completely different direction, giving very little time and mind to Sven and the danger he posed.

Ad

Instead, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 got right down to business and quickly saw Kazuhiro, Marie, and the Arkdragon named Wridra head to Japan and the hot springs. During this part of the episode’s focus, fans also excitingly got the first inarguable confirmation of Kazuhiro’s feelings for Marie thanks to Wridra’s help.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 sees Wridra give Kazuhiro and Marie the push their romance needed

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 began immediately where the last episode ended, seeing Sven and his ally question why Marie and Kazuhiro were visiting a fully explored dungeon. They saw Kazuhiro speaking with his lizard-man friend, following the group as far as they could before losing them. Sven then used his Oracle skill to apparently see further ahead into the dungeon, seeing the Arkdragon and her children who also noticed and saw him.

Ad

Two statues began moving to intercept Sven and his ally after, seemingly having been activated by the Arkdragon. The two decided to escape before they were crushed to death, while the Arkdragon hid this from Marie and Kazuhiro. Sven knew that he saw an arkdragon, but was more intrigued in who Kazuhiro was exactly. Kazuhiro then awoke in bed the next morning with Marie and the naked Arkdragon in her human form in bed with him.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 saw her amazed by Kazuhiro's world, and Kazuhiro’s new appearance. After they bickered about her appearance, she gave herself clothes and was able to make her horn and tails disappear, solving all the current issues. The three then got into Kazuhiro’s car and began their trip, with the Arkdragon officially introducing herself as Wridra. Marie then opened up the onigiri he packed them all for lunch, which Wridra loved.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 sees Wridra's inclusion on the hot springs trip prove incredibly beneficial (Image via ZERO-G)

As she tried taking them all for herself, focus shifted to the group’s arrival at the hot springs. Wridra was confused by Marie hiding her ears with a hat, instead giving Marie a hairstyle with magic that hid her ears and could be undone or redone with a simple snap. This allowed Marie to go out whenever she liked wearing whatever she liked. Wridra was initially let down by their first course of miso potatoes, but immediately fell in love with them.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 saw the trio then head to the hot spring baths, first getting a tour before being shown their room. Kazuhiro explained that he booked a room with a private bath due to worrying about Marie’s elf ears, but they could now go to the larger, public ones thanks to Wridra’s assistance. The girls went into their own gendered bath and were given first focus, fully relaxing and clearly enjoying the experience.

Ad

Wridra then asked Marie if she thought she’d be able to enter the labyrinth, who said she had no idea what would happen. She then asked Wridra how she knew about that, realizing she overheard through the items she had given them. Wridra explained that she only did so out of fear that scoundrels would misuse Kazuhiro’s ability to switch worlds, before teasing the fact that he instead began spending her days in the arms of an elf.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 joked that she wouldn’t even know if they kissed due to how much she respected their privacy, causing Marie to blush. Calling Marie a child and Kazuhiro a coward, she decided to take Marie to a private room she saw earlier where they could have a private conversation. This turned out to be a sauna at first, briefly confusing them before they entered and Marie asked her to elaborate on what she said.

Ad

Wridra explained that their bodies are closer to spirits than humans, making them fundamentally different despite appearances. Marie got upset at this, prompting Wridra to say this is why she called her a child. She furthered that Marie is changing her body little by little due to wanting to know “the depths of” Kazuhiro. She added that this is why there was no need to rush things, promising that she would one day become Kazuhiro’s mate.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 saw Marie argue that Kazuhiro doesn’t find her charming since he hardly ever touches her and they never kiss. She added that while she appreciates his consideration, it leads to him treating her like a child and not seeing her as a woman. Wridra argued the opposite, saying he cared for her so much that it has made him a coward. She said that Marie definitely has a chance romantically, and there’s an easy way to find out for sure.

Ad

Marie ousts Kazuhiro's true feelings for her in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 (Image via ZERO-G)

Focus then shifted to Marie, now fully dressed and holding a small bag, reuniting with Kazuhiro on her own. He noticed her face was red and said something, which she blamed on the sauna. As the two soaked their feet together, Marie began expressing how grateful she was to Kazuhiro for all he’s done for her emotionally. She then said that it wasn’t right to leave things this way before grabbing Kazuhiro and kissing him on the forehead.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 revealed that Wridra told her to kiss him anywhere she wanted and then look at his face, which will give her the answer she wanted. She likewise was happy at his shocked and blushing expression, confirming his romantic feelings likewise. They returned to the room after, where a drunk Wridra was waiting for them and for food. The episode ended with Kazuhiro bathing by himself while musing on his feelings for and kiss from Marie.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The greatest strength of the Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 is that it finally sets up Marie and Kazuhiro’s romance to truly get moving. This also comes with perfect timing, as Sven seems set to target the pair in the first season’s final episodes. Fans can expect this conflict to come in the Labyrinth, and play a major role in pushing Marie and Kazuhiro together romantically.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback