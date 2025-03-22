Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 is set to release on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Kazuhiro and Marie already back in the latter’s world, fans can expect the season finale to open up with a focus on their latest adventure before they return to Japan.

Ad

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 release date and time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 should see Kazuhiro, Marie, and the real Wridra head out on another adventure (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10 pm JST on Friday, March 28, 2025. Virtually all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, March 28, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, March 29 local release date instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 will premiere in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 28, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 should end with Kazuhiro and Marie discovering his grandpa knows more than they think (Image via ZERO-G)

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. Crunchyroll officially confirmed this in December 2024 via the reveal of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup. Although Crunchyroll has streamed the series in its original Japanese with English subtitles, the streaming service has yet to announce any alternate language dubs as of this article’s writing.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 11 began with Marie and Kazuhiro waking up with a strange cat in their bed. A flashback revealed this was Wridra’s familiar and would allow her to go on their trip with them, since she experienced all it did. Focus then shifted to the trio boarding the shinkansen in Tokyo Station after buying some snacks. Once Marie fell asleep, Kazuhiro mused on his origins and how his memories of living in Tokyo as a child were hazy.

Ad

He even added that he struggled to remember his mother’s face and only had clear memories of living with his grandpa in Aomori. They then hopped on a bus after arriving in Aomori, where Marie was awestruck by the sight of Mount Iwaki. Kazuhiro also remembered feeling the same way as a child when his grandfather drove him out to Aomori for the first time. They then exited the bus and walked to Kazuhiro’s grandpa’s house, where they discovered he had bought a cow.

Ad

They then met Kazuhiro’s grandpa, where it was revealed his grandmother was dead. However, pictures of her were never fully shown, always leaving at least her face unseen. They then had dinner, with Marie and Kazuhiro taking a walk after. She cast a spell using Japan’s spirits for the first time while also learning she had been getting Kazuhiro’s name wrong. The episode ended with Kazuhiro’s grandpa wishing them a fun time in Marie’s world as they disappeared into it.

Ad

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 12 will likely begin with a focus on Kazuhiro and Marie wrapping up whatever adventure they went on after returning to the latter’s world. Wridra should also be present, with the three discussing their collective visit to Kazuhiro’s grandpa’s house and how excited they are to return.

Episode 12 should see them return shortly thereafter, quickly rushing through the day of activities and events they partake in on what’s likely their last day there. The episode should end with Kazuhiro’s grandmother’s face being fully revealed, showing her to be an elf and likewise explaining Kazuhiro’s grandpa’s knowledge of Marie’s world.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback