Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10: Kazuhiro and Marie learn about the Age of Demons as Wridra attacks

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 was expected to focus primarily on seeing Marie, Wridra, and Kazuhiro finally enter the labyrinth with all obstacles removed. Officially released on Friday, March 14, 2025, the installment did see the trio begin their descent, but it was far from the episode’s main focus.

Instead, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 spent a significant amount of time on introducing new characters and seeing old ones reappear. The installment also gave focus to Marie and Kazuhiro getting some alone time in Japan, seemingly setting up the final focus on Japan for this season in the process.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 teases Kazuhiro’s grandmother being introduced by the season’s end

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 began with Kazuhrio, Marie, and Wridra at the entrance of the labyrinth. The former two decided to check out the nearby market, with Wridra staying behind to hold their spot while teasing them about their date. At the market, there were rumors that contact with the advance team had been lost, forcing the main force to be deployed early. As Kazuhiro and Marie were being overcharged, Zera from the House of Thousand appeared.

He seemed to be an influential man, as the merchants were shocked to see him and immediately adjust their behavior given his arrival. Zera revealed that he had heard about them as the ones who discovered the labyrinth, sharing that with the merchants. Zera also oversaw the construction of their tent and lent them furniture. He was clearly grateful for Kazuhiro and Marie finding the labyrinth, saying they could call on him for a favor at any time.

A woman he knew named Doula then approached, revealing herself to be captain of the Andalusite Team. She gave Kazuhiro a gift Zera asked her to bring after learning that he and Marie were the ones who found the labyrinth. It was explained that Zera had feelings for her as she departed, with Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 jumping ahead to Kazuhiro and co in their tent that night. Marie was impressed by the luxurious furniture he lent them.

Marie and Kazuhiro spend the day in Japan shopping and cooking (Image via ZERO-G)

It was then revealed that Wridra planned to stay in Marie’s world that night to look over things there. After waking up in Japan, Kazuhiro revealed he brought the tea they received from Doula back to Japan with them. He commented on it being the first time it was just them in a while, which led both of them to be embarrassed. Kazuhiro continued to speak about Wridra, which upset her until he said he was off and asked if she wanted to cook something together.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 saw a montage of the pair shopping for ingredients play out, which segued into Marie playing with a cat while Kazuhiro got them soft serve ice cream. As always, she loved the new flavor, and even found herself thinking about Wridra by saying she wished she could try it. She wondered why Wridra didn’t come, to which Kazuhiro said it was likely to ensure the two of them had some alone time.

Marie reflected fondly on her friendship with Wridra thus far as focus shifted to the pair preparing dinner. As they were cooking, focus shifted to Wridra sitting by a campfire by herself. However, Kazuhiro then suddenly appeared, inviting her to enjoy a special meal prepared by her friend, the elf. Wridra was then seen in Japan trying the meal, with Marie also shocked at how delicious her Japanese curry tasted.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 saw Wridra praise Marie’s cooking skills while Kazuhiro thought about him doing most of the cooking. While cleaning up, Kazuhiro expressed his gratitude to Wridra for joining their party. She apologized for imposing on his day off since he gets few of them, prompting him to explain the concept of Golden Week and how it gave him so many extra days off this month.

He and Marie also revealed they were taking a trip on the shinkansen for the long weekend. However, Wridra was upset to see that there were only two tickets, prompting him to explain that they arranged this trip before Wridra started coming to Japan. Kazuhiro wanted to bring her, but had spent a lot of money recently, and promised to bring her next time likewise. Focus then shifted to the trio back in Marie’s world, paying respects to Hakam and co before departing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 saw him excited to see they both received permission and had found a third party member. Before they left, Aja showed them a partially complete map of the labyrinth made thanks to the advance party. Kazuhiro then received a magic item with the map spell embedded in it, which was also a communication device. They then asked for the name of Kazuhiro’s party, with him deciding on Amethyst.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 ends with Wridra attacking Kazuhiro on the grounds of it being training (Image via ZERO-G)

The trio then got on line to enter the labyrinth, with people scoffing at them as they began descending. Marie then used her new Labor skill to summon a light spirit. She explained Wridra’s new staff allowed her to unlock the spell, which allowed her to contract higher-level spirits than before. The trio then came upon a myth painted along the walls, which depicted the Age of Demons, who were the world’s original living creatures before people.

Marie also called it the Age of Night, since only night existed in the world long ago. It was then revealed Wridra knew plenty on this subject, but didn’t want to simply spit facts at them. They then went deeper in the labyrinth, with Wridra challenging Kazuhiro to a training fight given the lack of monsters and attacking him as Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 ended.

Final thoughts

While Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 10 takes its time getting Kazuhiro and co into the labyrinth, it rewards fans’ patience with some exciting lore and worldbuilding. While Wridra’s attempt at training Kazuhiro is likely to distract from this temporarily, fans can expect the penultimate installment to quickly see them move past this and go deeper. Likewise, this sets the finale up to see Kazuhiro’s grandmother introduced.

