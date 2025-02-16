Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST according to the series’ official website. Following Marie and Kazuhiro’s apparent realization of their respective feelings for each other, fans anticipate the next installment to focus primarily on the pair’s relationship.

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 release date and time

Kazuhiro and Marie's romance will likely be the opening focus of Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 pm JST on Friday, February 21, 2025. Virtually, all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, February 21, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, February 22 local release date instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025 Central European Time 2:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7?

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 should quickly see Kazuhiro and Marie return to the latter's world (Image via ZERO-G)

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. This was officially confirmed in December 2024 via the platform’s release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup. While the series is available in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, no alternate language dubs have been announced by Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 began with the arkdragon’s eggs finally hatching in Marie’s world as Kazuhiro got ready for work. They discussed the underground labyrinth and decided to try and take a test with the Sorcerer’s Guild to prove that they could protect themselves in such a high-level dungeon. She spent her day cleaning the apartment, making herself lunch, which Kazuhiro prepped for her, and watching anime while studying Japanese.

Meanwhile, Kazuhiro got a text from Kaoruko Ichijo asking him and Marie out to dinner with her and her husband Toru. The two first went out for coffee before meeting up with the Ichijos, where Kazuhiro and Marie’s feelings for each other were teased yet again via their dialogue. The Ichijos then arrived, revealing they had arranged for dinner at a French restaurant and were planning to pay for the meal. Kazuhiro tried to object, but the pair insisted.

As dinner progressed, the Ichijos began to see through Kazuhiro’s thinly-veiled lie of Marie being his relative, but he rejected the notion of them dating and stuck with this story. After dinner, Kaoruko asked if she could have Marie over to their apartment on Monday while he was at work, with the two getting excited as he agreed to this. The episode ended with Marie and Kazuhiro holding hands for the first time, teasing their mutual affection.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7? (speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 should open with a focus on Marie and Kazuhiro going to bed and returning to the former’s world. The episode will likely open with them going to bed as a means of further expanding on their feelings and the fact that they held hands. A discussion on this will likely take place but focus on cementing their respective feelings rather than seeing a commitment made.

Episode 7 should then see the pair arriving at Marie’s Sorcerer’s Guild, doing whatever is necessary to apply for the test she spoke about. The episode will likely end with the pair already having started the test and unfortunately struggling to succeed at the level they need to in it.

