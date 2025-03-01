Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 is set to release on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Kazuhiro and Marie’s romantic trip to the hotspring thanks to Wridra’s involvement, fans can expect the next episode to see the trio return to Marie’s world.

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 release date and time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 may see Kazuhiro and Marie be awkward around each other after the latter's implicit declaration of love (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, March 7, 2025. Virtually all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, March 7, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, March 8 local release date instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 7, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9

Wridra will likely bow out of Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 early in its runtime (Image via ZERO-G)

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. This was officially confirmed in December 2024 via the platform’s release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup. While the series is available in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, no alternate language dubs have been announced by Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 began with Sven stalking Kazuhiro and Marie as they made their way to Wridra, the Arkdragon. Eventually, he had to use his Oracle skill to follow them, with Wridra noticing and silently expelling him likewise. As Sven wondered who Kazuhiro was, Wridra urged them all to fall asleep. They awoke in Japan and, after explaining to Wridra the importance of clothes and hiding her horns and tail, were off to the hot springs.

Wridra then used the same magic she used to hide her own features to give Marie a hairstyle that would hide her ears, which could be done or undone with a simple snap. They then entered the hot springs, with Marie and Wridra eventually being by themselves. Here, Wridra broached the topic of Marie and Kazuhiro’s relationship. She called her a child and added that he was a coward, which she clarified he had become due to how much he cared for Marie.

Sensing Marie’ disappointment and concern, she suggested they move to a “private room” she saw, which was actually a sauna. Here, she told Marie to kiss Kazuhiro anywhere she liked, and use his reaction to gauge if he liked her the same way she did him. She did so, with Kazuhiro’s reaction making it clear that he truly had romantic feelings for her. The episode ended with him happily musing on this as Marie and Wridra rested and relaxed in the room.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 (speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 9 should open up with a continued focus on Kazuhiro, Marie, and Wridra as they return to the latter pair’s own world. He and Marie will likely part ways with Wridra here, electing to head to the labyrinth and find out for sure whether or not he and Marie can enter.

Sven will likely be waiting there for them, with Marie explaining who he is to Kazuhiro as he introduces himself to them. Kazuhiro will likely sense that Sven is particularly interested in him as the episode progresses, wanting to know why. The episode should end with whatever test Marie will have to pass to enter the labyrinth beginning and getting at least close to resolving.

