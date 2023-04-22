What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 128

Following the exciting conclusion of the previous release, fans can’t wait for Chainsaw Man chapter 128 to debut on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12 am JST. While many are expecting Denji and Asa to begin a tag-team fight against the Falling Devil, this isn’t necessarily a given considering the Falling Devil’s powers.

Similarly, fans are hoping to get some answers on the Falling Devil’s true purpose in Chainsaw Man chapter 128, as fans are still confused on its origins and reasons for its goals. While this is unlikely to be fully explained in the upcoming chapter, fans may be given some clues or hints as to what the Falling Devil’s true purpose is.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 likely to go one of two major directions while focusing on Asa and Denji

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 may open up with a brief shot of the Falling Devil angrily commenting on Denji’s interference. They should question how Denji was able to not only survive but heal up to the point of fighting again. This may even give fans a clue on who the enigmatic individual that helped Denji is.

The issue will then likely shift perspectives to Denji and Asa, who should be the focus of the rest of the chapter’s length. However, there are two distinct directions the chapter could go in after focusing on them. The first would be a continued focus on their discussion of life and emotions, which should further bond them.

If Chainsaw Man chapter 128 takes this route, readers will see the two continue sharing the previous negative life experiences they’ve had. Fans may even see Denji reveal his own past as a Public Safety Devil Hunter, as well as how he had to kill Aki Hayakawa and played a role in Power’s death. Before long, this may devolve into restarting a fight with the Falling Devil, which will make up the rest of the chapter.

If the chapter instead decides to take the route of having Denji and Asa immediately diving back into the fight, readers can expect to see the latter use her weaponization powers in front of the former. While the immediate benefit of this is allowing her to defend herself against the Falling Devil, it may tip Denji off as to what she intended to do to him when she tried using these powers on him.

This could result in later conflicts between Denji and Asa beyond Chainsaw Man chapter 128, with the former possibly even confronting the latter on this matter. However, this may then alert Asa and Yoru to the fact that Denji is Chainsaw Man, putting his own life and his potential relationship with Asa in grave danger.

That being said, this is purely speculative, with the upcoming issue first needing to lay the necessary groundwork before such a development occurs. Furthermore, regardless of what happens in the upcoming chapter, readers can count on it being an engaging installment.

