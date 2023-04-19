Chainsaw Man Chapter 128: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 is set to release on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Denji finally having rescued Asa in the previous chapter, fans are hoping for the pair to begin fighting together in the upcoming release. Not knowing Chainsaw Man to be Denji, Asa allows and further supports such a team-up.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 available at the time of this article’s writing. However, what is certain is the release date for the issue, which confirms that it is set to launch in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 unlikely to reveal mystery character’s identity, but should see Denji rescue Asa

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead get access to the issue in the early hours of Wednesday, April 26, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two can be used for free as the platforms grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a subscription-based paid service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsawman Anime News @NewsChainsaw Chainsaw Man chapter 128 will release in 7 days! Chainsaw Man chapter 128 will release in 7 days! https://t.co/iGeqXOMhKa

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Chapter 127 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 began with the Falling Devil removing Asa Mitaka from her shelter, before saying that it’s obvious that her attachment to life is weak. The Falling Devil then assured Asa that what truly scares her (the sensation of falling) won’t be an issue if she just closes her eyes and lets the Falling Devil make her fall.

While War Devil Yoru yelled out to her, Asa thought of her cat, Yuko, and the orphanage caretaker, before closing her eyes and deciding to let go. While commenting on how she feels so at peace knowing death is near, she begins sharing the one regret she has. However, she's interrupted by Denji, who saves her in his Chainsaw Man form.

Realizing that Asa gets heavier with the worse she feels, he tells Asa to think happy thoughts as the two begin floating up into the sky. Asa tells him that he has no idea how she feels, but Denji says he does, sharing his own thoughts which shows he clearly understands.

What to expect (speculative)

With Denji and Asa having reunited in the latest installment, Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 will likely begin with the two starting to fight the Falling Devil once they find their way back to the ground. Fans will likely see the Falling Devil become truly ruthless in dealing with the pair, likely incensed by the fact that Denji is still alive.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 will also likely see Asa lean on Yoru for fighting advice, clearly incompetent on her own. Nevertheless, Yoru’s words from earlier in the fight likely still ring true, meaning that Asa is the only one between them who can win this fight. Hopefully, her efforts combined with Denji’s expertise can cement a victory for the two.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes