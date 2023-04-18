Chainsaw Man Chapter 127: Denji rescues Asa while offering some hilarious life advice

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 was released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, bringing with it an incredibly exciting and engaging update to Asa and Denji’s fight versus the Falling Devil. Also exciting about the issue is that Denji and Asa’s relationship is somewhat blossoming, albeit with Denji in his Chainsaw Man form, which Asa doesn’t recognize as him.

Nevertheless, Chainsaw Man chapter 127 is seemingly laying the groundwork for teamwork between the two in both an immediate sense and a future context. While still speculative, the relationship the two are forming as friends is one that will seemingly be a major piece of the second part’s overarching story.

One unfortunate aspect of the issue, albeit one that fans were somewhat expecting, is the lack of elaboration on who saved Denji. Nevertheless, the latest chapter is still an incredible one, with which nearly every fan is happy.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 sees Asa’s attempt at giving up on life interrupted by Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 127: Letting go

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 127: Asa drifts further away with each negative thought! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3nZhX6G Chainsaw Man, Ch. 127: Asa drifts further away with each negative thought! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3nZhX6G https://t.co/NRdvG4ZV4I

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 begins immediately where the previous issue ended, with the Falling Devil forcibly removing Asa from her shelter and forcing her to fall once more. While she’s able to initially grab onto something and secure herself, the Falling Devil approaches her and comments on how it’s obvious that Asa’s attachment to life is “weak to begin with.”

The Falling Devil then hoists Asa up into the open sky, adding that what truly scares Asa is the shock of the impact and the physical sensation of falling. The Falling Devil promises her a peaceful fall if she closes her eyes, prompting War Devil Yoru to begin screaming out to her. Asa looks at Yoru, then thinks about Yuko, her old cat, and the orphanage caretaker.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 then shows Asa voluntarily letting go, with Yoru calling out to her as she falls upward into the sky. As Asa falls, she comments on how she feels so at peace, knowing that she won’t cause trouble or get her feelings hurt anymore. In a very humanizing moment, she adds that she won’t have to lie in bed and think about what she did wrong in the past as she tries to fall asleep.

amber ♡ @tanijrou chainsaw man 127



HE SAVED HER FROM FALLING 🥹

ASADEN NATION chainsaw man 127 HE SAVED HER FROM FALLING 🥹ASADEN NATION https://t.co/KrxVWB43MD

A shot of two birds flying above is then seen, as Asa begins saying that she has one regret. She begins by describing the regret as “even if it was with only one person, with all my heart, I wish I’d…” but is interrupted by the arrival of a revived Denji. Anchoring himself to a railing, he reaches out and grabs Asa’s arm, stopping her from falling further.

However, he comments on how heavy it is as Asa begins flailing and trying to get him to let go. Chainsaw Man chapter 127 then sees Asa tell him she’s okay with falling, calling life nothing but pain and citing getting made a fool of and having expectations built up only to be let down. She asks if he agrees, to which Denji replies that he does before trying to elaborate on a counterpoint.

The two are then thrust upwards into the sky, with Denji unable to hold onto the railing any further. He then realizes that the worse one feels, the heavier a weight they fall upward with. He tries to get Asa to think happy thoughts, screaming at her to think about dogs and cats. The two are then shown to have stopped falling in the middle of the sky, as Denji continues yelling happy things for Asa to think about.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127: The little things in life

Peato @p3at0 [Chainsaw Man 127]

.

.



What a great chapter, Asa keeps being extremely human and I loved their dialogue ASADEN FOR THE WIN [Chainsaw Man 127]..What a great chapter, Asa keeps being extremely human and I loved their dialogue ASADEN FOR THE WIN https://t.co/qOwzPvdsUM

Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 sees Asa tell him not to make her remember cats, with Denji responding that he knows how she feels. Asa questions this, saying no one has it worse than her. This prompts Denji to describe how, just when life seems “super awesome,” some tragic event comes out of nowhere and destroys that happiness.

Denji furthers the idea that life isn’t all bad, even if only the bad stuff is remembered on a day-to-day basis and disasters keep piling up “like a hamburger made of crap.” Asa asks him how he got over it, prompting Denji to say that he hasn’t. Instead, he’s found something to live for, which he looks forward to so much that he’s willing to deal with everything bad about life.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 sees Asa ask him what this is, which she instantly regrets when Denji responds that he wants to have s*x. The chapter ends with Asa giving a disgusted reaction to this proclamation, as well as a confirmation that the next issue will be coming out just one week later, on Tuesday, April 25.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127: In summation

rosie @asakurakii if being chainsaw man doesn’t work out for denji he should become a motivational speaker if being chainsaw man doesn’t work out for denji he should become a motivational speaker https://t.co/nGbTX5dNNp

While it wasn’t quite the chapter most fans were expecting, Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is an incredibly enjoyable and engaging experience that oozes enjoyment and fun throughout. It’s almost as if author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto himself is having just as much fun writing these chapters as fans are reading them. While not necessary to make a good manga, such a relationship certainly elevates the reading experience to a new level.

The issue truly shines in Asa and Denji’s discussions about life, where he slowly humanizes himself (as Chainsaw Man) to her by emphasizing the trauma he’s also experienced. While this culminates in a classic Denji-esque gag, the emotional significance and poignancy of the moment aren’t lost or sacrificed for the sake of the joke.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 also does a good job of further humanizing Asa. While she is obviously human and is, on a basic level, very relatable, her discussion of her traumas and how they affect her daily behavior is something every reader can relate to. While some are arguing that she’s relatable enough as is, there’s truly no harm in making her an even more relatable, and therefore likable, character.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes