With the official release of chapter 1079 earlier this weekend and the announcement of a subsequent one-week series break, fans are waiting for the arrival of One Piece chapter 1080. Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is leaving fans hanging on to some truly tantalizing plot points, including the resolution of Shanks versus Eustass Kid.

Of even more intrigue to some, especially in the context of One Piece chapter 1080 and beyond, was the appearance of some of the Blackbeard Pirates nearby Egghead Island. While fans are still supportive of Eiichiro Oda taking break weeks to prioritize his physical and mental health, they are nevertheless also very interested in what will happen in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly what to expect from One Piece chapter 1080.

One Piece chapter 1080 likely set to begin an exclusive focus on Egghead Island with Shanks vs. Kid wrapped up

One Piece chapter 1080 will most likely begin with a perspective shift back to Egghead Island. This is supported by both the conclusion of Shanks and Kid’s fight in the previous issue, as well as the narrator’s definitive statements on the fate of the Kid Pirates. With no other active plotline going on right now besides potentially Law versus Blackbeard, fans can expect the focus to be on Egghead.

Viewers will most likely see the issue kick off with a return to Vegapunk York, who should still be discussing her betrayal with Dr. Vegapunk himself. Fans will learn what motivated York to pursue such lofty goals, as well as the details of her backup plan. This could parlay into an explanation of why one of the ships of the Blackbeard Pirates is heading towards the island.

If this is how One Piece chapter 1080 plays out, fans can expect a quick shift in focus to the incoming ship to learn exactly who from Blackbeard’s crew is on board. However, this will likely only happen if it’s revealed that York called them to the island as her backup plan. If this isn't the case, they'll most likely become part of a side plot until they finally arrive on Egghead.

If the aforementioned perspective shift to the Blackbeard Pirates’ ship isn’t where the issue goes next, fans can expect an update on the Straw Hats who are set to converge on York’s position. As of this article’s writing, previous chapters have suggested this to be Brook in ghost form, Tony Tony Chopper, and Nico Robin, with the latter duo accompanied by Vegapunk Atlas.

Following this, an update on both Luffy and Lucci and Zoro and Kaku’s groups will be a highlight of One Piece chapter 1080. With Luffy ceaselessly attacking the Seraphim even when its flames are still up, fans could see the Straw Hat Captain tire himself out of the fight. If Zoro acts just as recklessly and makes himself incapable of fighting, this could create a scenario where Lucci and Kaku capture Luffy and Zoro.

While it appears unlikely that the upcoming issue will shift its focus to other parts of the world, there are two major possibilities and options for it to do so. The two major possibilities for this shift in perspective are a focus on either Blackbeard versus Law, or an update on Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp.

The former would likely only occur if confirmation is given in the issue that Blackbeard himself is not on the ship currently headed to Egghead Island. If this isn’t established earlier in the issue, a shift to this perspective is highly improbable. That being said, the predominant fan theory regarding Blackbeard versus Law is that it hasn’t quite ended yet as of One Piece chapter 1080.

A shift in perspective to Monkey D. Garp, meanwhile, could be as simple as giving fans an update on who’s joining him in his mission to rescue Captain Koby. This can be done without needing to establish Blackbeard’s location, as Garp only wants to free Koby rather than fight Blackbeard.

However, this is all purely speculative, with absolutely no spoiler information currently available for One Piece chapter 1080. Fans will be left without a look at the issue until the week of its release as well, further muddying the waters on exactly what will occur next in Oda’s smash-hit manga series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

