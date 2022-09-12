What to expect from Tokyo Revengers chapter 269?

Fans of Ken Wakui’s manga series have not been as excited as they are for Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 in a long while. The franchise is quickly wrapping up its story, giving fans all the answers they have been asking for since the beginning of the series. The most recent chapter, for example, finally revealed the identity of the second time-leaper, Shinichiro.

Since that secret came to light, fans have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 to be released. This upcoming chapter is expected to clear up any confusion left by its predecessor. In this article, we will talk about what could happen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 269.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinions. It contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 could contain a flashback of Shinichiro’s life

What happened in the last chapter?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 268 continued the battle between Takemichi and Mikey. After being knocked to the ground multiple times, Mikey stopped the fight to reveal to Takemichi that his brother, Shinichiro, was the first time-leaper. According to Mikey, the oldest Sano sibling traveled back in time to save Mikey.

What can fans expect from the new chapter?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 will likely further develop Shinichiro as the second time-leaper. Before the last chapter, no one expected Mikey’s supposedly dead brother to be the one to alter the timeline before the start of the series. While the existence of a second-time traveler was already speculated upon, fans believed them to be someone like Hanma or Sanzu.

This revelation prompted many fans to ask if the first timeline we saw in the franchise, where Takemichi regretted his past, was the result of Shinichiro’s actions. Something huge happened in one of the futures Shinichiro saw, and it directly concerned his brother Mikey. It is unknown whether this event also affected the rest of the characters in the series, although it is possible.

Mikey as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Lately, Wakui has been relying heavily on flashbacks to explain the mysteries he created for his manga. As such, there is a high possibility that Wakasa, who knew about Shinichiro’s powers before everyone else, will remember the events that led Shinichiro to travel back in time.

If this flashback does occur, many enigmas could be resolved, like how people like Kisaki and Hanma were aware of the existence of another time-leaper without having met Shinichiro. It could also explain the events that transpired in the original timeline and what motivated the oldest Sano brother to save Mikey.

Takemichi as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Another popular fan theory that could become a reality in Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 revolves around saving Shinichiro. Mikey referred to his brother in the present tense when he talked about his status as a time traveler. This has led fans to believe that there is a possibility that Manjiro or Takemichi will revert the changes Shinichiro caused to the timeline, preventing him from dying.

Takemichi’s powers seem to be triggered by a strong desire to save someone. Mikey cared about Shinichiro more than anyone else, meaning he could become the trigger for Takemichi to leap back and save the former Black Dragon leader.

Followers of the manga series have theorized that the ending of Takemichi’s story will involve him saving all of his friends. To accomplish this, he would have to go further in time than ever before. There is a chance that this is why he was given his time powers in the first place, to save Shinichiro and the original timeline.

Final thoughts

Is Mikey trying to save his brother? (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Undoubtedly, Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 will continue to talk about Shinichiro and his status as a time traveler. This revelation changed everything fans thought they knew about the manga, so it only makes sense for Wakui to develop it further in this upcoming chapter. The future of the series depends on how this situation is handled.

Whether we see the events of the original timeline through Shinichiro’s eyes or Mikey narrates them to us, they will most likely shock a large portion of the fandom. The spoilers and raw scans for Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 will start being released on social media soon, meaning we will learn about the chapter’s plot sooner rather than later.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das