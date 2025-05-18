What is Giovanni in Fire Force? His unique body, explained

With the extensive cast of unique characters from the Fire Force series, fans often find some that pique their interests. Some characters have a one-of-a-kind personality while a few others have a strange yet intriguing physiology. Among the latter kind of characters is Giovanni, debuting in episode 10 of the anime and chapter 33 of the manga.

While the initial introduction of the Company 3 captain seemed normal, his later revelations in terms of physiology intrigued fans to such an extent that they were keen to know the answer to this one question: "What is Giovanni in Fire Force?" Giovanni is a former second-generation pyrokinetic who transformed his body to imitate the Adolla Bugs and raise his physical abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime and manga series.

Giovanni's self-experimentation, explained

During Fire Force's Joint Investigation arc, while fighting against Shinra and Arthur, Giovanni revealed the modification he had made to his body. He explained how he took features from several insects and adapted them into his body, essentially allowing him several abilities, including pheromone detection and versatile movements.

Furthermore, it is revealed how he can project insect-like limbs from his body to move faster, and dodge speedily incoming projectiles like bullets, and even extremely quick attacks, as seen during the episode when he effortlessly dodged Shinra's attacks. Moreover, he could even survive a decapitation, as his head also allowed free movement with limbs coming out of it.

As his new body was mostly composed of Infernal Bugs, a creature from Adolla used in Spontaneous Human Combustion, Giovanni could access an artificial Adolla Link and communicate or relay information to others connected through the Adolla. Gradually, he took the form of a swarm of insects that no longer share a resemblance to a human-like structure.

Is Giovanni still human in Fire Force? Explained

While initially appearing as a human in the series, Giovanni, at the end of the series, was no longer human. During his time in the series, Giovanni went through several body modifications, gradually changing his human form. While his cyborg modifications still held resemblance to a human-like shape, his insect transformation ended up with him no longer resembling a human body.

By the end of his transformation, Giovanni, as mentioned earlier, had completely transformed into a swarm of insects that held no shape at all. Giovanni made his exit in the anime during the Operation Nether Investigation arc. However, at the time this article was written, he reappeared in the Battle of Amaterasu arc, featured in the Fire Force manga.

However, considering the end of the entire Fire Force series, after Shinra defeated the Evangelist and manipulated time to revert all the events and rearrange the current reality after the Great Cataclysm, Giovanni was brought back to life.

Final thoughts

Giovanni in the Fire Force anime series (Image via David Production)

Giovanni's character plays a pivotal role in the series' narrative, focusing on aspects like betrayal and manipulation. He played one of the critical roles in Vulcan's storyline as well as in the creation of the Amaterasu power plant. Giovanni also played an important part in the narrative as a member of the White Clad, which is yet to be explored further in the anime as the series progresses.

