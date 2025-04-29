Who is Vulcan's love interest in Fire Force? Explained

The series Fire Force delivers an intricate world where character relationships grow throughout the show to provide emotional depth within its action-filled narrative. Among these relationships, the connection between Vulcan Joseph and Lisa Isaribi stands out as particularly compelling.

For fans wondering who is Vulcan's love interest in Fire Force, Lisa Isaribi functioned under the codename "Feeler" while she worked alongside the White Clad. They first experience suspicion in their relationship but progress to trust which leads to a deeper connection.

The manga and anime explore distinct methods of depicting their romantic connection, yet both emphasize the powerful bond between these two characters who overcome difficult circumstances together.

Vulcan and Lisa's history and relationship in Fire Force

Vulcan (Image via David Production)

The relationship between Vulcan and Lisa begins under false pretenses. Lisa initially approaches Vulcan while working undercover for Giovanni, posing as an assistant at Vulcan's Workshop. While living under her real name, she maintains her secret identity as a White Clad operative named "Feeler" who specializes in pyrokinetic combat against the Fire Force.

Lisa's concealed identity as "Feeler" creates a complicated relationship dynamic because her allegiance to Giovanni contradicts her developing feelings for Vulcan. Lisa starts a mission to obtain intelligence and betray Vulcan, yet she ends up forming real feelings for him.

Lisa begins to see things differently after witnessing Vulcan’s strong work ethic, compassion, and morals. As they spend time together, she feels torn between her loyalty to the White Clad Order and her growing feelings for him.

When Vulcan learns her true identity, he responds with kindness instead of anger, believing she’s being controlled by Giovanni and can break free.

Lisa and Vulcan (Image via David Production)

Vulcan’s belief in Lisa’s redemption deeply impacts her and helps change their relationship. After Giovanni attacks the workshop, Lisa chooses to protect Vulcan and joins Company 8, leaving the White Clad behind.

From that point on, their bond grows stronger as they face challenges together.

Thanks to Vulcan’s faith in her, Lisa begins to rediscover who she truly is and finds new purpose.

Do Vulcan and Lisa end up together? Explained

Lisa and Vulcan (Image via David Production)

Lisa Isaribi serves as Vulcan’s romantic interest in Fire Force, yet their partnership differs between adaptations. Atsushi Ōkubo's manga depicts their connection as unclear yet highlights their strong mutual trust and teamwork over romantic elements. Within Company 8, their relationship is built on common objectives and mutual respect.

The anime adaptation introduces romantic themes through date-like scenes and portrays Lisa's jealousy of other women who interact with Vulcan. The anime demonstrates more explicit romantic development between the characters with scenes that reveal their growing feelings clearly to viewers unlike the manga's subtle approach.

Conclusion

Vulcan (Image via David Production)

Regardless of which version fans follow, the heart of who Vulcan's love interest in Fire Force remains consistent. Lisa Isaribi remains Vulcan's primary emotional connection regardless of their eventual romantic status.

The combination of betrayal and forgiveness between them, alongside their shared mission, creates a complex relationship that shows trust's power to defeat deception and how real bonds can develop even when faced with severe challenges.

