What happened to Tsumiki Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen? Her fate, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the lives of sorcerers fighting curses, but also adds emotional weight through characters such as Tsumiki Fushiguro. Tsumiki is the elder stepsister to Megumi, a gentle and caring person who spent most of the series in a coma due to being targeted by a random curse.

Her relationship with Megumi defined a great deal of his personality and choices throughout the series. What happened to Tsumiki Fushiguro became one of the most heartbreaking subplots in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Tsumiki’s body was taken over by a reincarnated sorcerer named Yorozu during the Culling Game. She lost all control, and her true self never returned. In the end, Megumi was forced to witness her death, leaving him emotionally shattered.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Tsumiki's ultimate fate in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Tsumiki Fushiguro as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Tsumiki Fushiguro's ultimate fate in Jujutsu Kaisen is one of tragedy and suffering. She was not a fighter, nor a sorcerer. She was a gentle soul with deep feelings for Megumi. Her silent presence was one of the only sources of calm in his existence. That made her loss even more devastating.

Tsumiki went into a coma when cursed by an unidentified sorcerer. She had remained unconscious for more than a year. Megumi searched for a way to save her, and that goal became one of his driving motivations. During the Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Tsumiki came out of the coma at last.

However, something went wrong. She wasn't her normal self anymore. Her tone, her expressions—everything had been changed.

She abruptly stated that she had lived for more than a thousand years. After that, she declared her participation in the Culling Game. Megumi was shocked. But still, he attempted to help her out. He even introduced a new rule for the game in which players were allowed to transfer points. He wanted to help her, no matter what.

Yorozu as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Tsumiki’s body had already been taken over. She was no longer in control. A different sorcerer was using her form. Still, Megumi held on to hope. When she fought Sukuna—who had taken over Yuji’s body—Megumi believed she might survive. But that hope was short-lived.

Sukuna saw an opportunity. He switched from Yuji’s body into Megumi’s. He used Megumi’s own body to fight. Then, he killed Tsumiki using a powerful attack. It was quick and brutal. There was no final conversation. No closure. Megumi watched as the person he wanted to protect most died by his own hands, while he was trapped inside.

This incident shattered Megumi into pieces. Following her death, he gave up fighting Sukuna. He sank into a deep depression. It was the final blow that broke his spirit.

Tsumiki’s fate is one of the saddest turns in Jujutsu Kaisen. She was never meant to be part of the cursed world. She didn’t deserve to be used, controlled, and killed. Her death wasn’t loud or heroic. It was quiet, unfair, and cruel. And yet, it became one of the most important moments in Megumi’s story. It marked the point where he lost everything.

How Yorozu was able to reincarnate in Tsumiki's body

Kenjaku as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yorozu was able to reincarnate in Tsumiki’s body because of Kenjaku’s plan. He prepared for the Culling Game long before it began. He placed Cursed Objects inside non-sorcerers. These objects contained the souls of ancient sorcerers. Yorozu was one of them.

Tsumiki was one of Kenjaku’s chosen vessels. While she was in a coma, he implanted Yorozu’s Cursed Object into her. This was done without her knowledge. When the Culling Game started, the rule allowed these ancient sorcerers to awaken. That’s when Yorozu took over Tsumiki’s body.

Tsumiki's consciousness was pushed away. Yorozu’s soul became dominant. After that, it wasn't much Tsumiki anymore. It was Yorozu—speaking and behaving through her body. That's why her behavior was so different after waking up.

Kenjaku made sure the reincarnation would work without resistance. Yorozu’s rebirth in Tsumiki’s body was part of a larger plan to revive powerful sorcerers for chaos and battle. Tsumiki was just one of many who were sacrificed for that goal.

Final thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Tsumiki died by Sukuna’s hands when Yorozu, using her body, challenged him during the Culling Game. Tsumiki was never truly there. Her soul had already been pushed aside. What remained was only her body, used for someone else’s battle.

Megumi, trapped inside Sukuna, watched it all happen. He couldn’t stop it. He couldn’t save her. That moment broke him completely. Tsumiki’s death wasn’t just a loss. It was a turning point.

