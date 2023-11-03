What Kawaki truly stole from Naruto and Hinata is devastating (& Boruto fans are finally recognizing it)

At the end of Boruto manga, it was evident that Kawaki was a terrible person for getting Eida to switch his position with his adoptive brother. However, there was one devastating thing that Kawaki did, which was more devastating than forcing Boruto to defect from the Hidden Leaf Village - that was to trap Naruto and Hinata in another dimension.

Near the end of the previous manga, Kawaki decided to take down his adoptive brother to protect the Seventh Hokage. However, he knew that Naruto would stop him from doing such an ordeal. Thus, he sent Naruto and Hinata to another dimension where time did not pass.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Naruto and Hinata will never know Boruto's struggles (and it's all because of Kawaki)

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the Boruto manga first came out, it opened with a fight between the protagonist and his adoptive brother Kawaki. During the scene, Kawaki mentions that he was planning to send his brother to the same place where he sent the Seventh Hokage.

At the time, fans were left confused and were led to believe that Naruto had passed away. However, near the end of the first manga series, it became evident that Kawaki had trapped Naruto and Hinata inside a dimension where time did not pass. This was a relief for the fans as they were glad their favorite characters were still alive.

Naruto and Hinata as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, it is only when fans look from another perspective that they realize that what Kawaki did was devastating. As evident from the manga's opening scene, it is apparent that Naruto and Hinata are at least trapped in another dimension until Kawaki and Boruto's fight. Considering that the protagonist is 16 years old during the scene means that Naruto and Hinata are set to be trapped for four years inside another dimension.

This means that Kawaki stole Naruto and Hinata's chance to see their children grow big. The last time they saw their son, he was an adolescent boy; however, the next time they would see him, he would be nearing the end of his teenage. The situation was way worse in the case of Himawari as she had previously only entered the academy but now had turned into a young teenager.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One could even claim that what Kawaki did to them was even worse than trying to kill his adoptive brother, considering that we, as fans, know that he was unsuccessful in that endeavour.

That said, one should note that Kawaki's stunt also removed any chance for Naruto and Hinata to witness their son's struggles. Ever since they got trapped, everything was going against the protagonist. At first, he lost his eye. Following that, all his allies, except for Sarada, Sumire, and Sasuke, turned against him, compelling him to run away from the village, and abandon his sister, Himawari, alone.

Adding to the intrigue, fans are yet to receive a confirmation regarding Sasuke's status. Thus, there also remains the possibility that Boruto lost his master as well.

