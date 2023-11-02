Boruto theory confirms Sasuke's location and the horrors that's about to follow 

While the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters are exciting with new developments in every new chapter, one question that every fan has on their minds is, "Where is Sasuke?" Sasuke had tagged along with the protagonist during the time skip. While Naruto's son has finally returned to the Hidden Leaf Village, the manga has yet to confirm his master Sasuke Uchiha's whereabouts.

The end of the original manga saw Kawaki get Eida to switch his and Boruto's positions. It forced the protagonist to run away from the Hidden Leaf Village. Joining him in this escapade was his master, Sasuke Uchiha, who, despite being brainwashed as well, agreed to look after him at his daughter Sarada's request.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex theory speculates Sasuke's status

From the moment the new manga began serialization, fans have been hoping to see Sasuke. Unfortunately, he has yet to make his first appearance in the new manga. While many fans have begun to believe that Sasuke is dead, a new theory hints at him being alive but trapped, similar to Naruto and Hinata.

Since the start of the new series, one thing that Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto has been trying to convey to the fans is the importance of the Claw Grimes and their abilities. Regardless of the fact that the series has much more important things to focus on, like Boruto's fight against Code or Kawaki, the series hasn't been missing any opportunity to show the Claw Grimes at work.

The biggest key detail that the manga has revealed is that a person turns into a tree upon being bitten by Claw Grime. One should remember that the Claw Grimes, similar to the Ten-Tails clones in Naruto Shippuden, are part of the tailed beast. Considering that the clones could not turn people into trees, it is odd for the Claw Grimes to do it as well.

However, when one looks at the context, it seems very evident that Code may have altered his army to bite people in hopes of biting an Otsutsuki and growing the Divine Tree. But this does not explain why the people who got bitten were still alive.

As seen in the manga, Sarada confirms that, despite being turned into a tree, Soegi was alive. That said, why would the manga reveal this information to us? Why would we care about a background character being turned into a tree?

It might have been the biggest hint Masashi Kishimoto gave his fans, as Sasuke Uchiha may have been turned into a tree. Revealing that the people who were turned into a tree were alive helped establish that the Uchiha could be brought back.

While the theory does sound odd, there are good clues backing it up. As revealed by the manga, Boruto and Sasuke had seemingly encountered Code during the time skip, which was the same time Code may have lost his left eye. There is a decent chance that, while Boruto may have escaped the fight, Sasuke may have gotten himself trapped by Code.

This also helps the plot of the story, as the franchise was supposed to focus on the next generation of ninjas. If Sasuke was still present in the story, he could likely steal the limelight from other characters. Thus, this may have been a better way for Kishimoto to eliminate Sasuke, all the while keeping him plot-relevant, considering that Boruto would want to rescue his master.

The final nail in the coffin of this theory is that when Boruto encountered Sarada, he chose not to speak to her. It could have been a likely hint to him being embarrassed to look at Sarada, given that he was not able to protect her father.

Speaking of Sarada, the fact that she found out that the people who get turned into trees stay alive could have been a hint that she would be the one to rescue her father.

That said, why is Boruto not focusing on rescuing his parents or Sasuke? Instead, he could be seen going after Code, a person he could easily defeat but not take down completely. He has been seen speaking about the horrors of the Ten-Tails. Given that Code himself was planning to kill everyone, there was no reason for the protagonist to convey the same to Code.

It hints at the theory that Boruto, with his jougan, may have been able to see a glimpse of the future and the horrors of the Ten-Tails. That could be the reason why he was not focused on rescuing his parents or master but on stopping Code's plans with the Ten-Tails.

Regardless, with Sasuke theorized to be trapped as a tree, fans can hope for the manga to soon reveal the truth and either confirm or contradict the theory.

